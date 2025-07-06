Sean O'Malley enters Eminem's lyrical world as rapper delivers unexpected nod

Renowned rapper Marshall Mathers III, popularly known as Eminem, has referenced former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in Destin Route's, also known as JID's, recent track, 'Animals.'

Ad

Eminem is widely considered to be one of the greatest musicians of all time. He has sold over 220 million records worldwide and is best known for his elite lyricism and rapping ability. He has won 15 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

O'Malley is currently enduring a rough patch in his career, suffering two consecutive defeats against reigning 135-pound kingpin Merab Dvalishvili. He is now looking to bounce back by proving himself against other top contenders. Eminem had a similar fall from grace a few years back when he faced grief and was fighting an addiction. However, he regrouped and continued to break records.

Ad

Trending

The 52-year-old collaborated with JID on the track 'Animals,' where he referenced O'Malley in one of his verses. It’s believed that Eminem is drawing a comparison between 'Suga's' journey and his own struggles. The lyrics read:

"When I lost proof, I couldn't explain how, that devil came down. Then in one fell, he swooped, look at how foul he's stooped. Had to throw in that towel, regroup, like Sean O'Malley. Still that mouthy youth."

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean O'Malley discusses switching walkout song for UFC 316 bout

Sean O'Malley explained his decision to ditch his iconic 'Superstar' track and walk out to 'God Bless the USA' for his UFC 316 headliner against Merab Dvalishvili.

'Suga' appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show a few days after his submission defeat against Dvalishvili. O'Malley stated that he switched his walk-out song because he was informed that USA President Donald Trump was going to be in attendance at the event.

Ad

"I just randomly kind of wanted to switch it up. I had that song in mind, and then I said Trump is going to be there. I was like — these are all great signs for me to win. Didn't happen. But still, the walkout was a cool memory. That was badass."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (6:30):

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More