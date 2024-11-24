“Secure the partnership now”- Fans react as Mustard reacts to McDonald's meme following Kendrick Lamar's shoutout in new song, ‘tv off’

Kendrick Lamar's surprise release, GNX, has been in the news ever since the rapper dropped it on Friday, November 22, 2024. In one of the songs from the album, TV Off, Kendrick yells “Mustard”, the producer of the song’s name, to give him a shout out, and later says:

“Mustard on the beat, ho.”

As the song gained instant popularity, the fast food giant, McDonald’s used the shoutout as a meme and posted a picture of the honey mustard sachet with “MUSTAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRDDDDD” written on it, referencing Lamar’s song. Furthermore, Mustard was prompt enough to notice it, and reacted to the meme by sharing it, and commenting on it, by writing “Omg lol.”

He later also tweeted:

“Aye im trippin and I'm Lovin it.”

As soon as the fans noticed the same, they began reacting to Mustard’s reaction, and Kendrick Lamar’s shout-out. Commenting on Mustard’s comment on McDonald’s tweet, a user wrote:

“You worldwide. Secure the partnership now.”

On the other hand, other excited netizens also commented on Mustard’s reaction and commented:

“I need an album by Kendrick fully produced by you,” wrote one X user.

“The largest restaurant chain in the world is involved. this is the next level now,” added another social media user.

“We all want to hear more MUSSTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARD,” exclaimed one more netizen.

“Damn marketing team is quick QUICK,” commented one more.

“That should be your new production tag, lowkey,” suggested another internet user.

Furthermore, McDonald’s also noticed Mustard’s comment, and reacted to it, by stating:

“Honey mustard on the beat.”

Mustard produced two of Kendrick Lamar’s songs from his new surprise drop, "GNX"

Kendrick Lamar's song TV Off quickly became a social media favorite, while Hey Now, produced by Mustard, is also gaining attention. Kendrick previously collaborated with Mustard on Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake that became a fan favorite.

While TV Off has been written by Duckworth, the other Mustard song in the album, Hey Now has been written by Duckworth and Zarius Cunningham. The album contains 12 songs, including, Wacced Out Murals, Squabble Up, Man at the Garden, Hey Now, TV off, Reincarnated, Peekaboo, Heart Pt. 6, Dodger Blue, GNX, and Gloria.

The album also holds importance for Kendrick Lamar, as this is his first one after he exited from Top Dog Entertainment and Aftermath Entertainment. For GNX, Lamar collaborated with other artists apart from Mustard, like Hitta J3, Dody6, Deyra Barrera, Roddy Rich, Sam Dew, Wallie the Sensei and even Young Threat.

As the songs continue to trend on social media, Kendrick Lamar has neither spoken up about the meme, nor has addressed the surprise album, and the reactions of the masses.

