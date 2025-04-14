"She can sing?" — Internet confused over Addison Rae allegedly announcing that her debut album will release on June 6 at Coachella

Internet personality Addison Rae apparently announced her debut album, set to be released on June 6, 2025. The alleged announcement took place at Coachella, when she joined Venezuelan singer Arca on stage at the Gobi tent on Sunday, April 13. Addison also performed her track, Aquamarine/Arcamarine, which was released in November last year and features Arca.

By the end of Arca and Addison's performance, the latter turned around, revealing "June 6th" written on her undergarment. This was presumed to be the release date of the anticipated debut album. After the reveal, she addressed Arca and said:

"I love you, Arca!"

Addison Rae's appearance at Coachella—and also apparent announcement of her debut album—seemingly confused netizens. Many seemed shocked that the 24-year-old internet personality could sing.

Several netizens flooded social media platforms like X with questions. One user (@alexahopeseven) wondered:

"She can sing?"

A user tweeted:

"Asking for a friend: Does Addison Rae know how to sing 😭?"

"So confused she was on the list?!" asked another one.

"She is a singer?" wondered an X user.

While many users seemed quite confused, some of her fans seemed excited about the speculated album release. A user tweeted:

"A NEW MAIN POP GIRL IS COMING."

"Let's fcking goooo!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩," added a tweet.

"Addison Rae will have one of the great albums of the summer!" declared a fan.

No details about the speculated albums could be found, meaning that information such as its name, tracklist, or cover photo has not been revealed by Addison.

Addison Rae previously spoke about an upcoming project she had been working on

As mentioned earlier, the anticipated album's name is still unknown to fans. However, in January 2025, Addison Rae told Rolling Stone that her album includes collaborations with songwriters Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd.

As of January, the project remained incomplete, with sessions spread across L.A., New York, and Sweden. The young singer even previewed a few of the songs for Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. Spanos described the tracks as hypnotic, adding:

"What she shares are hypnotic, trance-like pop songs, pulsating and lush, which will no doubt accomplish the primary goal of Rae and her collaborators: to make people dance."

Spanos further explained that the lyrics suggested a sense of no ego or self-seriousness. Brittany Spanos continued:

"The lyrics are threaded with images of a life that’s young, fun, and free: being naked on a beach, flying to Paris on a whim, being drunk at a bar."

The outlet also reported that each song would have a mood board that the singer would share with the co-writers of the song. In separate news, Addison released a track titled High Fashion in February 2025. According to The Fader, this track could be part of her much talked-about debut studio album.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the Obsessed singer releases her debut album this June.

