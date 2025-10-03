“She dropped civilisation 2.0”: Fans react as Taylor Swift drops album 'The Life of a Showgirl', calling it beautiful, rapturous, and frightening

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3. This comes after her 2024 album, Tortured Poets Department, and her incredibly successful Eras Tour.

The Life of a Showgirl has 12 tracks, with The Fate of Ophelia as its lead single. On the album's title track, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift collaborates with Sabrina Carpenter for a duet. Carpenter is the only feature on the album, produced by Max Martin and Shellback.

Announcing the release of the album, Taylor Swift wrote on her social media accounts:

"Tonight all these lives converge here. The mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears. Where fraternal souls sing identical things. And it’s beautiful It’s rapturous. It is frightening."

"I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain... The Life of a Showgirl is out now," she added.

Fans are excited to hear the new album, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"taylor didn’t drop an album. she dropped civilization 2.0"

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Users also shared their thoughts on particular songs from the album, as one wrote,

Another commented,

Another wrote,

Taylor Swift opened up about her new album on New Heights podcast

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast, which is run by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, on August 14. She had just announced the release of The Life of a Showgirl and spoke at length about it.

Swift asserted that the album will only have 12 tracks with no additions or bonus tracks. She said:

“With ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ I was like here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs. This is 12. There’s not a thirteenth, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time. I also wanted it to be every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one and be… It’s just right."

Taylor Swift explained that she is always tempted to release more music as she is constantly writing. However, she wanted to exercise restraint on this album, as she wrote:

“That focus and that kind of discipline with creating an album and keeping the bar really high is something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. I tend to write lots and lots of music, so it’s a temptation to release lots of music. But often times, I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that and I’m really happy about that.”

Swift also shared that she wrote and made The Life of a Showgirl during the Eras Tour. Hence, she would often fly to Sweden from wherever her show was to collaborate with producers Martin and Shellback.

