Patrick Mahomes drops first reaction to listening Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" album teasing Travis Kelce's fiancée's latest project

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 03, 2025 01:16 GMT
It looks like Patrick Mahomes got early access to Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.' It is set to release in a few hours.

On social media, the three-time Super Bowl champion had just one reaction to Taylor Swift's latest album. On X, he shared a burning heart emoji and supported the singer's latest project ahead of its official release.

This will be Swift's 12th studio album. She made the announcement during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast called 'New Heights.' The hype surrounding the singer's latest work was so big that it also broke a Spotify record.

Following the announcement, Spotify took to social media to state that Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' became the 'most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.'

While Swifties await the new album, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs are currently heading into Week 5 of the 2025 season. They started the campaign with a disappointing loss to the Chargers in Brazil. In Week 2, Andy Reid and his team suffered a 20-17 loss at Arrowhead Stadium at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Chiefs then managed to put up a two-game winning streak heading into their upcoming showdown. In four games, Patrick Mahomes has completed 87 of the 142 passes he has attempted for 939 yards and seven touchdowns passing.

NFL analyst shares his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs potentially becoming Super Bowl champions

Since Mahomes joined the team, the Chiefs have become a dominant force in the AFC and have won three Super Bowls. They had the opportunity to become the first NFL team to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy last season. Unfortunately, this dream ended with a disappointing loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Last week, NFL analyst Joe Musso came forward to share his thoughts on whether the Chiefs' dynasty run is coming to an end. He refuted this notion and expressed confidence in their ability to be successful following their Week 4 victory over the Ravens.

"Stop asking if the dynasty is dead in the midst of the season," Musso said on CBSSportsHQ. "I want to stand on this desk right now and scream, not as a Chiefs fan, but as a lover of this game. They continued to find ways to develop in season. Until they hand one or two more trophies to someone else, stop asking if the dynasty is dead because we're still living in it."
Patrick Mahomes and his team will take on the Jaguars on Oct. 6 at EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
