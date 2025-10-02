Giants’ Brian Burns opens up about Patrick Mahomes’ Michael Jordan trick to escape defenders

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns made an admission about Patrick Mahomes' trash-talking abilities. The veteran defender has faced multiple strong opponents during his seven-year career, including some of the best quarterbacks in the league.During a conversation with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Burns revealed which players have a big mouth on the field. Schultz initially asked about Mahomes, whom Burns faced in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.&quot;Nah, Mahomes is actually nice to me,&quot; Burns said. &quot;I feel like he plays that game where he tries to be your friend, so you don't hit him as hard.&quot;After agreeing that Mahomes used the same tactic Michael Jordan used during his active days, he went with Baker Mayfield as the guy who trash-talks the most.&quot;Baker talks s**t for sure,&quot; Burns added. &quot;Lamar don't say nothing. We from the crib, we got love anyway.&quot;Burns wrapped it up with Josh Allen, who he said did his talk during their only clash.Brian Burns is a member of the Giants' big four alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and Abdul Carter. He has recorded 20 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended in four games. The Giants are fresh off their first win of the season against the LA Chargers and will try to continue their good moment against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.The Giants have a solid defense, led by Burns and Co., but the offense wasn't the best during the first three weeks of the season. Jaxson Dart took over from Russell Wilson last week, giving the unit a spark.Brian Burns saw Jaxson Dart shine in first start with the New York GiantsAfter going 0-3 in the first three games of the season, Brian Daboll benched Russell Wilson in favor of Jaxson Dart. The rookie quarterback had taken the field a couple of times before, but Sunday's matchup was the first time he started in the league.He had a solid start, going 13 of 20 for 111 yards and one touchdown passing. Additionally, he carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards and one touchdown rushing in the 21-18 win against the then-unbeaten Chargers.The Giants will face a seemingly easy matchup against the winless Saints, a struggling team with few chances to make it to the playoffs.With Dart leading the offense and Brian Burns chasing Spencer Rattler, the matchup looks favorable for New York.