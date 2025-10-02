  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants’ Brian Burns opens up about Patrick Mahomes’ Michael Jordan trick to escape defenders

Giants’ Brian Burns opens up about Patrick Mahomes’ Michael Jordan trick to escape defenders

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 02, 2025 22:27 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
Giants’ Brian Burns opens up about Patrick Mahomes’ Michael Jordan trick to escape defenders (Credit: IMAGN)

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns made an admission about Patrick Mahomes' trash-talking abilities. The veteran defender has faced multiple strong opponents during his seven-year career, including some of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Ad

During a conversation with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Burns revealed which players have a big mouth on the field. Schultz initially asked about Mahomes, whom Burns faced in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.

"Nah, Mahomes is actually nice to me," Burns said. "I feel like he plays that game where he tries to be your friend, so you don't hit him as hard."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After agreeing that Mahomes used the same tactic Michael Jordan used during his active days, he went with Baker Mayfield as the guy who trash-talks the most.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Baker talks s**t for sure," Burns added. "Lamar don't say nothing. We from the crib, we got love anyway."

Burns wrapped it up with Josh Allen, who he said did his talk during their only clash.

Ad

Brian Burns is a member of the Giants' big four alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and Abdul Carter. He has recorded 20 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended in four games. The Giants are fresh off their first win of the season against the LA Chargers and will try to continue their good moment against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Giants have a solid defense, led by Burns and Co., but the offense wasn't the best during the first three weeks of the season. Jaxson Dart took over from Russell Wilson last week, giving the unit a spark.

Ad

Brian Burns saw Jaxson Dart shine in first start with the New York Giants

After going 0-3 in the first three games of the season, Brian Daboll benched Russell Wilson in favor of Jaxson Dart. The rookie quarterback had taken the field a couple of times before, but Sunday's matchup was the first time he started in the league.

Ad

He had a solid start, going 13 of 20 for 111 yards and one touchdown passing. Additionally, he carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards and one touchdown rushing in the 21-18 win against the then-unbeaten Chargers.

The Giants will face a seemingly easy matchup against the winless Saints, a struggling team with few chances to make it to the playoffs.

With Dart leading the offense and Brian Burns chasing Spencer Rattler, the matchup looks favorable for New York.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications