Patrick Mahomes drops loving reaction as wife Brittany flaunts Chiefs-themed outfit from Week 4 win over Ravens

Patrick Mahomes left a heart emoji under his wife’s Instagram post after she documented her latest game day look during Kansas City’s victory over Baltimore.Brittany Mahomes was recognized for adding the Chiefs' red and gold color scheme in her stadium style.She posted several photos on Instagram on Wednesday from the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Brittany's outfit last Sunday was a bright red dress. Her caption contained three emojis: praying hands, a white heart and a teary-eyed face, which Patrick responded.Patrick Mahomes drops loving reaction on wife Brittany's IG postPatrick threw four touchdown passes to fire up the offense, continuing the Chiefs' momentum early in the season.Patrick Mahomes' wife matches with son Bronze in Chiefs colors View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, coordinated her look with her two-year-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III. They appeared on the field before kickoff, dressed in matching red for the team’s home crowd.Outfits for the rest of the family followed suit, with Sterling and Golden both pictured in Chiefs gear. The snaps highlighted several candid scenes, including Brittany carrying her children, Sterling enjoying stadium food and Golden dozing off during the game.Behind the scenes, Brittany’s longtime glam team contributed to her preparation, according to People. Hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott described using styling products to add volume and protection. Makeup artist Bex Pichelmann kept the look natural with a bronzed finish and neutral tones.Her fashion rotation has been a frequent storyline this season. Brittany wore a white designer top and coordinated accessories for Kansas City’s win over the Giants in Week 3. She shared a playful post about removing her hair extensions at halftime.The couple has also celebrated milestones off the field. Brittany marked her 30th birthday in August with a Nashville party. Patrick turned 30 in September as his new Kansas City steakhouse with Travis Kelce opened.The Chiefs now turn their attention to the game versus Jacksonville, which has a 3-1 record, on Monday. Kansas City is riding the momentum of Patrick’s four-touchdown performance against Baltimore.