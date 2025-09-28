“At least Taylor Swift doesn't dress him”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives for Week 4 game vs. Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

Patrick Mahomes’ Week 4 entrance had NFL fans on edge as the Chiefs prepare to take the field against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. The Kansas City superstar strolled into Arrowhead in a crisp white T-shirt and black jeans: no flashy chains, no designer statement pieces, just business.“At least Taylor doesn’t dress him too!” one fan joked.It's a playful jab at the constant headlines surrounding teammate Travis Kelce’s pregame outfits.Grid @Grid100XLINKAt least Taylor doesn't dress him too!Another said, “When did walk-ins become runway shows?”One X user simply wrote, “Fitted n ready to go… 👀.”Others were all about Mahomes’ swagger. “Looking to go 6-1 all time against LAMAR,” one fan predicted.Another chimed in with, “Bro walking like he own the stadium.”CYBERWIZARD 📜 🧪 @0xcyberw1zardLINKBro walking like he own the stadiumOne fan summed it up with “aura farming.”Cam Rich @CamRich16_08LINKaura farmingSunday’s clash is about survival, with the loser dropping to a precarious 1-3.Also read: Taylor Swift’s friend drops 5-word message on Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes' &quot;fake ponytail&quot; shenanigans at Giants vs. Chiefs gameLamar Jackson downplays pressure on playing against Patrick Mahomes' ChiefsThe pregame chatter only adds spice to a heavyweight quarterback duel. Patrick Mahomes owns a 5-1 record versus Jackson, including the playoffs, and has tormented Baltimore’s defense for nearly 300 passing yards per game with 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions.Jackson, meanwhile, has completed under 60 percent of his passes against Kansas City and managed just eight total touchdowns. Nonetheless, the Ravens’ star insists he’s not worried about the past.&quot;Like I always say, each and every week, I'm going to be motivated no matter who the opponent is, no matter where it is,&quot; Jackson stated. &quot;I'm just trying to win. I'm already motivated.&quot;It's in the past. You can't bring what happened back whenever to this year. We just have to lock in on what's ahead right now,&quot; the Ravens quarterback further said.On the other hand, Chiefs DE George Karlaftis put nothing but respect on Jackson's name.&quot;We've got so much respect for the dude, not just him but their whole offense, their whole team. He's so athletic but he's such an accurate quarterback, I don't think he gets enough respect for that. It's going to take everything we've got to stop him,&quot; Karlaftis said.It'll be interesting to see who comes up trumps in the exciting Week 4 clash.Also read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany turns heads with stunning white outfit during Chiefs' Week 3 game