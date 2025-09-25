Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany turns heads with stunning white outfit during Chiefs' Week 3 game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs stopped their two-game losing skid on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the New York Giants 22-9 in primetime at MetLife Stadium and now have a 1-2 record through the first three games of the season. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a glimpse of her gameday look on Sunday night. Brittany chose a monochromatic white look for the primetime matchup. She paired white pants with a sheer white top and a white jacket to complete the look. She did add a pop of color with red sneakers to show her support for the Kansas City Chiefs. She accessorized with a small white handbag and styled her hair in a high ponytail. &quot;Funday Sunday🤍-pony made it till halftime🤣 anyone else always take their hair out the second they get the urge?&quot;-Brittany Mahomes captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany Mahomes joked in the Instagram caption that her ponytail didn't make it very long before she pulled it out. Adding other photos at the end of her post with her hair down. Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared heartfelt birthday tributePatrick Mahomes has had a busy month of September. The quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2025 NFL season looking for redemption after a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He and Travis Kelce opened their long-awaited steakhouse 1587 Prime in downtown Kansas City. To top it off, the quarterback hit a major life milestone, he celebrated his 30th birthday last week. Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of photos in an Instagram post, celebrated his birthday. Sharing her love and admiration for the quarterback and their family together. &quot;Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU🤍&quot;-Brittany Mahomes wrote in her Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany Mahomes also threw Patrick Mahomes a birthday party at 1587 Prime. His Kansas City Chiefs teammates were in attendance as well as Taylor Swift and country music star Kane Brown.