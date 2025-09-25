  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany turns heads with stunning white outfit during Chiefs' Week 3 game

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany turns heads with stunning white outfit during Chiefs' Week 3 game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:10 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes shared her gameday look. - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs stopped their two-game losing skid on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the New York Giants 22-9 in primetime at MetLife Stadium and now have a 1-2 record through the first three games of the season.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a glimpse of her gameday look on Sunday night. Brittany chose a monochromatic white look for the primetime matchup.

She paired white pants with a sheer white top and a white jacket to complete the look. She did add a pop of color with red sneakers to show her support for the Kansas City Chiefs. She accessorized with a small white handbag and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Funday Sunday🤍-pony made it till halftime🤣 anyone else always take their hair out the second they get the urge?"-Brittany Mahomes captioned the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Brittany Mahomes joked in the Instagram caption that her ponytail didn't make it very long before she pulled it out. Adding other photos at the end of her post with her hair down.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared heartfelt birthday tribute

Patrick Mahomes has had a busy month of September. The quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2025 NFL season looking for redemption after a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Ad

He and Travis Kelce opened their long-awaited steakhouse 1587 Prime in downtown Kansas City. To top it off, the quarterback hit a major life milestone, he celebrated his 30th birthday last week.

Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of photos in an Instagram post, celebrated his birthday. Sharing her love and admiration for the quarterback and their family together.

"Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU🤍"-Brittany Mahomes wrote in her Instagram caption.
Ad

Brittany Mahomes also threw Patrick Mahomes a birthday party at 1587 Prime. His Kansas City Chiefs teammates were in attendance as well as Taylor Swift and country music star Kane Brown.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications