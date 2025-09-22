Brittany Mahomes glows in all-white outfit posing with Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson as Chiefs defeat Giants

Brittany Mahomes glowed in white as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. After losing their first two games, the Patrick Mahomes team faced a 0-3 start for the first time ever since the star QB took charge.However, at the Sunday night game, Mahomes and co. fought hard and beat the New York Giants, 22-9. Later, Chiefs QB’s brother Jackson Mahomes shared a glimpse from the game night on Instagram, posing with Brittany.“SNF 🏈,” Mahomes’ brother wrote in the caption.Britany also posted two fire sign emojis in the comments. In the picture, Brittany is wearing an all-white outfit: a white zip-up jacket over a white top paired with high-waisted white pants.On the other hand, Jackson is wearing a black Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt with the team logo on it, paired with black pants and a white cap. Have a look:Brittany Mahomes poses with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes [IG/@jacksonmahomes]Mahomes, as usual, was one of the key players for Andy Reid. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards and threw one touchdown to Tyquan Thornton. In the fourth quarter, Mahomes made his best play, a 33-yard throw on the run to Thornton, setting up Kareem Hunt’s one-yard touchdown run.Also read: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthdayBrittany Mahomes shares sweet birthday tribute for Patrick MahomesLast Wednesday, Chiefs QB turned 30, and Brittany shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with her 2,100,000 followers.“Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting, and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU🤍,” Brittany wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures, the couple posed together. The former soccer player wore a sleek, form-fitting black dress and high heels. The 30-year-old was styled in a white oversized T-shirt paired with black pants. He accessorizes with layered necklaces, including a cross pendant, a black cap, and multi-colored sneakers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops 4-word message taking credit for Chiefs QB's outfit for preseason game vs. Bears