Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops 4-word message taking credit for Chiefs QB's outfit for preseason game vs. Bears

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was featured in a picture on the team’s official Instagram page. Brittany Mahomes reposted the picture on IG story, taking credit for her husband's outfit with a playful four-word caption:
“And dressing my husband ☺️.”
In the picture, Mahomes is styled in a light grey short-sleeve button-up shirt with a checkered pattern, matching shorts, and white sneakers. The Chiefs quarterback complements the look with a silver chain, a wristwatch, white headphones, and a black backpack. Have a look:
The Chiefs played their final preseason home Friday night against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In another Instagram story, Brittany posted a short video of herself and captioned it:
“Feels good to be back in Arrowheadddddd.”
She was dressed in a fitted red tank top, denim pants, and oversized black oval sunglasses, accessorizing her ensemble with a diamond necklace, bracelet.
The Chiefs couldn’t close the night with a win. The Bears won a narrow victory, edging Kansas City 29-27 in the preseason clash.
Patrick Mahomes praises wife Brittany's support
Last week, Mahomes spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his life on and off the field. In the interview, the 29-year-old shared that he and Brittany Mahomes first connected in high school through their love of sports at Whitehouse High in Texas, and praised Brittany’s support.
"There's no better feeling than having someone by your side who is just as competitive as you and supports you in everything you do. Whether it was her in soccer or me in football or baseball, we both understood the level of commitment it takes,” Mahomes stated.
Patrick and Brittany started dating back in 2012 when they were teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Texas. After almost a decade together, Mahomes proposed to Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs. The couple got married in March 2022.
