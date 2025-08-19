  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes's 7-month-old daughter Golden Raye steals spotlight in first KC Current game appearance

Patrick Mahomes’s 7-month-old daughter Golden Raye steals spotlight in first KC Current game appearance

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 19, 2025 04:27 GMT
Kansas City Current v Orlando Pride - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes’ younger daughter, Golden Raye, stole the limelight with her appearance at the Kansas City Current on Sunday. The NFL quarterback welcomed his third child with wife Brittany earlier this year ahead of the Super Bowl.

His daughter, Golden, made her first appearance at the KC Current's game against the Orlando Pride. The Current's Instagram page shared some adorable pictures of the heartfelt moment in a joint post with Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes sat in the stands with his kids. He was also joined by his son, Bronze. They twinned in matching white outfits.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore a white T-shirt with the Kansas City Current name printed on it. Golden Raye sported a white outfit with a red bow hairband and also wore noise-canceling headphones.

The KC Current's post also had an adorable video of Brittany Mahomes enjoying a pitchside kickabout with her son, Bronze, and elder daughter, Sterling. She is the co-owner of the Kansas City Current and is a former soccer player.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife shares glimpse of outing with kids

In an Instagram post last week, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared a few snaps of her fun-filled outing with the kids to a zoo and amusement park.

In the first snap of the post, Brittany Mahomes posed with her son, Bronze, and daughters, Sterling and Golden.

The Mahomes family took a trip to Disneyland in April and then celebrated Easter together. Brittany and Patrick also attended the Miami Grand Prix in May and hosted a charity event in Shadow Creek.

Mahomes is no doubt in full preparation mode for the upcoming season. Following a near three-peat of the Lombardi Trophy, Mahomes and the Chiefs will try their best to return to former glory. The Chiefs' quarterback sat out the first two preseason games and will next face the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

