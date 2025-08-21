  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, sends 2-word message as Travis Kelce and Chiefs QB's dream steakhouse, 1587 Prime, is ready to serve Kansas City

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:45 GMT
Mahomes and Kelce new restaurant (Credits: SK Library)
Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a step closer to opening their dream steakhouse. On Wednesday, the two three-time Super Bowl champions revealed details about their new steakhouse called 1587 Prime.

They shared a video on the restaurant's IG channel, announcing the opening date and reservations.

"Signed. Sealed. Delivered. Be the first to dine among legends. Reservations now open- visit the link in the bio to reserve your table," the caption on the post read.
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, showcased her support for her husband's new business endeavor. She shared a two-word message expressing her excitement for the opening date of 1587 Prime.

"Let's goooooo," Brittany wrote.
Brittany's comment on the steakhouse

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new steakhouse is located at the Loews Kansas City Hotel. It started taking reservations on Wednesday, Aug. 20. In a few hours, the steakhouse was fully booked, showcasing the excitement and buzz surrounding the restaurant owned by stars of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 1587 Prime restaurant will open its doors on Sept. 17. It will take place on the same day as Chiefs quarterback Mahomes' 30th birthday. This is also a few days after the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5 in Brazil.

Travis Kelce once shared his feelings about decision to open steakhouse with Patrick Mahomes

In April 2024, Travis Kelce, in an exclusive interview with THE PEOPLE, talked his new restaurant with Patrick Mahomes. Kelce shared details about having a grand opening this year for the steakhouse.

"What can I tell you is that we're trying to open it up by around this time next year, so a 2025 grand opening," Kelce said (as per THE PEOPLE). "I've just been so fortunate to meet such amazing people and to be in it with my brother Pat Mahomes."

Travis Kelce also explained how the name 1587 Prime comes from combining their jersey numbers. The veteran TE also explained how they wanted to give back to the city of Kansas for their years of support:

"It's just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love football."

It will be interesting to see what dishes this new restaurant by the Chiefs teammates provide to customers in the coming days.

Priyam Hazarika

