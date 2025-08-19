"This is their sacrifice tunnel": NFL fans react to Chiefs' secret underground bunker below Arrowhead leaving Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce stunned

The Kansas City Chiefs have a secret underground lair at their Arrowhead Stadium, which even their biggest stars, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, were unaware of until recently. When the Chiefs featured on the new ESPN+ and Disney+ show “The Kingdom,” footage showed Mahomes and Kelce's stunned reactions to the 150-foot underground bunker.When fans caught a glimpse of Mahomes and Kelce's reactions, they too had some wild reactions.&quot;This is there sacrifice tunnel,&quot; one tweeted.mjw⭐️ @ktbthoughtsLINK@_MLFootball This is there sacrifice tunnel&quot;Nah. That’s where the Illuminati meets,&quot; another added.&quot;Been there 8 years and never knew all this tells me is these billionaires have some s*it hiding underground all over the world,&quot; a third commented.A few others were not too impressed with the Chiefs' underground bunker.&quot;Not that insane. Missouri has the most caves of any state in the country and it’s common practice to store things in caves in KC,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Not a secret. Knowledge of these tunnels have been around for quite some time. And I don't believe these are underneath the stadium. They are a few miles away, I believe,&quot; one wrote.&quot;This is where they hold meetings with the refs,&quot; a user tweeted.When Mahomes saw tha underground bunker, the quarterback called it something out of “a James Bond super villain movie.” Meanwhile Kelce used an “Indiana Jones” reference.Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs will conclude 2025 preseason against Chicago BearsKansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: GettyPatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play their third and final preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Friday. However, it's unclear whether Kansas City's starters will feature in the game.The Chiefs lost their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals and lost their second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.Kansas City might look to rest its key starters against the Bears to avoid any injuries to its players. The Chiefs will begin their regular season on the road against the LA Chargers on Sept. 5.