Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, drops 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s luxury energy advice on Travis Kelce podcast

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, reposted a Taylor Swift clip from the New Heights podcast hosted by Swift’s beau and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.Brittany added a four-word message in the caption:“THAT. IS. THE. DAY 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”.Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s luxury energy advice on Travis Kelce podcast [IG/@brittanylynne]The episode aired on Aug. 13. Brittany's reaction is to a conversation on advice that Swift offered to listeners, where she discussed the importance of valuing one's time and energy.&quot;You should think of your energy as if it's expensive, as if it's a luxury item,&quot; Swift said.&quot;Not everyone can afford it. Not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this. What you spend your energy on, that's the day,&quot; Swift said on the podcast.Mahomes' wife cheered for the &quot;Lover&quot; singer as she officially announced her new album, &quot;The Life Of A Showgirl.&quot; Shortly after the episode aired on Wednesday, Brittant reposted Swift's album cover with a four-word reaction:“This is SO GOOD 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, drops 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s luxury energy advice on Travis Kelce podcast [IG/@brittantlynee]Brittany Mahomes shares adorable family day at San Diego Zoo and LegolandOn Friday, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave followers a glimpse into her family getaway. The Chiefs QB's wife posted a series of photos on Instagram from her trip to the San Diego Zoo and Legoland.Brittany enjoyed the day with her three kids, Sterling Skye, 4, Golden Raye, seven months, and Patrick &quot;Bronze&quot; Lavon III, 2. She wrote:“Been busy🤍.”In one of the photos, Brittany posed with all three kids in an aquarium dressed in a casual striped black-and-white T-shirt tucked into denim shorts and paired the look with white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses.Sterling wore a white T-shirt with a pink design, paired with light-colored shorts and sparkly silver sneakers, accessorized with a bright pink bow.Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon III wore a black striped T-shirt with white shorts and black-and-white sneakers. Mahomes' youngest child, Golden Raye, rocked a light purple onesie with ruffled shorts and a large white bow headband. Check out here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: Brittany Mahomes shows off special swimsuit for 4th of July outing on private yacht