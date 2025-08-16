  • home icon
  "Tay ate with that: Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE pays tribute to GF's new album in latest outfit

"Tay ate with that: Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE pays tribute to GF's new album in latest outfit

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:26 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have been trending since the pop icon's appearance on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. It's also because the 14-time Grammy winner announced her latest album after releasing 'The Tortured Poets Department' last year.

On the show, Taylor Swift announced that her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', is coming out in October. She also revealed the cover art of the album while releasing the track list for the same.

A clip of Travis Kelce showcasing his support for Swift's new album is going viral on social media. The Kansas City Chiefs shared a clip of the veteran TE arriving for the preseason game against the Seahawks on Saturday. Kelce wore an orange and blue striped T-shirt along with orange pants, the same color theme as Taylor Swift's new album cover.

Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their reactions to Kelce's tribute to his girlfriend's new album.

"Tay ate with that," one tweeted.
On the podcast, Swift opened up about her love for the color Orange. She also revealed why she decided to go with this color theme for The Life of a Showgirl album.

"I've jus always liked it, Jason," Swift said on the podcast as per Elle.com. "It feels kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this (Era) Tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt heaps praise on Taylor Swift for her influence in the NFL

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023, the number of female viewership in the NFL has increased because of the pop icon's massive fan following, which has also thrusted the Kansas City Chiefs into a new spotlight.

On Thursday, team owner Clark Hunt talked about the pop icon's influence while highlighting her relationship with the franchise:

"I have people come up to me all the time and say, 'Thank You.' I'm like, 'Thank You for What?' And they tell me, 'Thank you because my 10-year-old daughter now insists on watching NFL football with me. Of course, that's largely because of Taylor Swift.
"If you've ever seen any of those shots of her sitting in the box cheering on the team, when we make a big play, she's as excited as anybody in the stadium. It's great to have her support, for sure."
Swift's announcement about her new album has created a frenzy on social media. It also resulted in her 2014 hit song Blank Space jumping 59 spots to 98th position in this week's Global Spotify Charts.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

