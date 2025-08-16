"Tay ate with that: Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE pays tribute to GF's new album in latest outfit

Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have been trending since the pop icon's appearance on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. It's also because the 14-time Grammy winner announced her latest album after releasing 'The Tortured Poets Department' last year.On the show, Taylor Swift announced that her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', is coming out in October. She also revealed the cover art of the album while releasing the track list for the same.A clip of Travis Kelce showcasing his support for Swift's new album is going viral on social media. The Kansas City Chiefs shared a clip of the veteran TE arriving for the preseason game against the Seahawks on Saturday. Kelce wore an orange and blue striped T-shirt along with orange pants, the same color theme as Taylor Swift's new album cover.Fans shared their reactions to Kelce's tribute to his girlfriend's new album.&quot;Tay ate with that,&quot; one tweeted.showgirl steff ❤️‍🔥 @steffswift25LINKtay ate with thatM 🟧🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 @mmsmall1LINK@Chiefs Lookin like the album! 🤩🫶🏼❤️‍🔥lc.sardi @SardiLiliaLINK@Chiefs The life of a showmanErin ✨ @eeluckyoneLINK@Chiefs he’s locked tf in with that color scheme i’m crying 😭Reh Teixeira❤️‍🔥 @RenataTeixeirawLINK@Chiefs SIM SIM SIMpersecuted minority ❤️‍🔥 @inoneglimpseLINK@Chiefs everybody TUNED INNNNNOn the podcast, Swift opened up about her love for the color Orange. She also revealed why she decided to go with this color theme for The Life of a Showgirl album.&quot;I've jus always liked it, Jason,&quot; Swift said on the podcast as per Elle.com. &quot;It feels kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this (Era) Tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.Chiefs owner Clark Hunt heaps praise on Taylor Swift for her influence in the NFLSince Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023, the number of female viewership in the NFL has increased because of the pop icon's massive fan following, which has also thrusted the Kansas City Chiefs into a new spotlight.On Thursday, team owner Clark Hunt talked about the pop icon's influence while highlighting her relationship with the franchise:&quot;I have people come up to me all the time and say, 'Thank You.' I'm like, 'Thank You for What?' And they tell me, 'Thank you because my 10-year-old daughter now insists on watching NFL football with me. Of course, that's largely because of Taylor Swift.&quot;If you've ever seen any of those shots of her sitting in the box cheering on the team, when we make a big play, she's as excited as anybody in the stadium. It's great to have her support, for sure.&quot;Swift's announcement about her new album has created a frenzy on social media. It also resulted in her 2014 hit song Blank Space jumping 59 spots to 98th position in this week's Global Spotify Charts.