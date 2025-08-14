Travis Kelce’s dad Ed gives candid take on Chiefs TE’s possible wedding with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, isn’t ready to start picking out tuxedos just yet.

Appearing on Australia’s Today show on Wednesday, he sidestepped repeated questions about whether his son and pop icon Taylor Swift might be heading down the aisle.

"We'll see, we'll see," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

This exchange came during his first television interview since the recent death of his longtime partner, Maureen Maguire.

She was laid to rest last week in New Jersey at a service attended by family, including Travis’s brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie. Travis Kelce and Swift were absent due to NFL training camp and professional commitments.

Ed praises Travis Kelce's romantic nature, inspired by Swift

Ed Kelce credited Taylor Swift with encouraging a softer side in his son.

"He is, and I think Taylor has brought a lot of that out," he said when the hosts turned the discussion toward romance.

Ed’s appearance came a day after GQ released a cover story in which Travis spoke candidly about building a lasting relationship. Reflecting on his parents’ divorce. He hopes to avoid the emotional distance he saw growing up.

During the Australian interview, Ed also reacted to Swift’s latest career move: the announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release Oct. 3.

He admitted he had no prior knowledge of the drop, but predicted it would be “beautiful,” like her past work.

The news broke earlier this week on New Heights, the podcast Travis Kelce co-hosts with Jason.

Swift’s rare guest appearance drew more than 1.3 million live viewers. She shared the album’s backstory: a behind-the-scenes portrait of her life on the road during the record-setting Eras Tour.

She described the new music as joyful and dramatic, reflecting her current chapter both personally and professionally.

Travis has spoken often about how their worlds have blended. Before they met, Swift admitted she knew little about football, even what a tight end was.

Now she follows the sport closely, even reacting to roster moves. Travis has said he’s grateful that she embraced his career.

