Travis Kelce's father Ed makes feelings known on Taylor Swift’s "The Life of a Showgirl" announcement on New Heights

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 13, 2025 05:01 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's father Ed makes feelings known on Taylor Swift (Image Source: Getty)

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, reacted to Taylor Swift announcing her new album on the New Heights podcast. The American pop singer features in this week’s episode of the popular Kelce brothers’ podcast.

The full episode will premiere on Wednesday, and in a teaser for it, Swift announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl". The episode marks her first appearance on the podcast.

Ed Kelce opened up about the big announcement in his interview with Today on Tuesday.

"I knew nothing about this announcement. I knew at some point the boys wanted to get her on the podcast, I didn't know when it was coming up, though," Ed said.
"I know Taylor's been working pretty hard since she stopped the tour, she's taken a few breaks to watch some football games, but she's been out in LA working on this album. And my guess is, although I haven't heard anything, my guess is it's going to be like everything else she does - it's going to be beautiful," he added.
The release date for Taylor Swift’s new album has not been announced. However, the vinyl versions are available for preorder on her website for around $30.

Swift purchased the master recordings of her six albums in May, and within two months, she announced her new album.

Travis Kelce surprises fans with a post featuring Taylor Swift

In an Instagram post on July 25, Travis Kelce surprised his fans by posting snaps with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He shared several pictures from his offseason outing.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it," he wrote.
In the first snap, he posed with Swift in a matching white outfit. Kelce wore a white T-shirt and cream pants, while the "Blank Space" singer donned a knitted crop top and matching white pants. They both wore white caps. In the third slide, he dropped another snap with the singer from their date night. They twinned in black outfits.

He shared several other snaps of their outing with family members and friends, and also of the Tight End University event. Swift had attended Kelce’s TEU event in the offseason and stole the limelight with her performance.

Travis Kelce is now preparing for the new season. The Kansas City Chiefs played their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but lost. They will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

