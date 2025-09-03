  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthday

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthday

By Prasen
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:02 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthday - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, turned 30 on Sunday. On Tuesday, Brittany shared a carousel post on Instagram with her 2,100,000 followers featuring her birthday celebration in Nashville, Tennessee, but one picture that caught more attention was her snap with pop star Taylor Swift.

Ad

Taylor and Brittany sat beside each other as they posed for the camera. Travis Kelce's fiancée wore a sleeveless, deep-V-neck black corset top, accessorized with a delicate necklace and her signature bold red lipstick. Brittany was also dressed in a black dress and accessorized her outfit with necklaces, including a standout choker.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife celebrates 30th birthday [IG/@brittanylynne]
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthday [IG/@brittanylynne]

Brittany captioned her birthday post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"THIRTY."
Ad

The 35-year-old Swift joined Brittany along with her friends in Nashville for the celebration a day before Brittany turned 30.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany, gets emotional as Travis Kelce gets engaged to Taylor Swift after dating for just 2 years

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes spotted at Arrowhead for CFB game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on Aug. 28, just two days after announcing their engagement on Aug. 26. The two were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, where they watched the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against Cincinnati’s Bearcats, Kelce’s college team. The Cornhuskers won the game 20-17.

Ad

The couple enjoyed the evening with NFL star and Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. Kelce wore a “Bearcats” cap to honor his college team, while Swift looked chic in a sleeveless white sweater, a grey mini skirt and nude boots.

Swift was seen wearing her diamond engagement ring, an old mine diamond by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, while sipping a drink during the game.

Ad

The Bearcats’ official X/Twitter handle also shared a video showing Brittany arriving at the stadium alongside the "Karma" singer.

Ad

The friendship between the “Lover” singer and Brittany has grown since the singer started supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in September 2023.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes poses in black swimsuit while sunbathing on yacht with gal pals 2 days after turning 30

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications