Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, turned 30 on Sunday. On Tuesday, Brittany shared a carousel post on Instagram with her 2,100,000 followers featuring her birthday celebration in Nashville, Tennessee, but one picture that caught more attention was her snap with pop star Taylor Swift.Taylor and Brittany sat beside each other as they posed for the camera. Travis Kelce's fiancée wore a sleeveless, deep-V-neck black corset top, accessorized with a delicate necklace and her signature bold red lipstick. Brittany was also dressed in a black dress and accessorized her outfit with necklaces, including a standout choker.Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthday [IG/@brittanylynne]Brittany captioned her birthday post:&quot;THIRTY.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 35-year-old Swift joined Brittany along with her friends in Nashville for the celebration a day before Brittany turned 30.Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes spotted at Arrowhead for CFB gameTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on Aug. 28, just two days after announcing their engagement on Aug. 26. The two were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, where they watched the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against Cincinnati's Bearcats, Kelce's college team. The Cornhuskers won the game 20-17.The couple enjoyed the evening with NFL star and Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. Kelce wore a "Bearcats" cap to honor his college team, while Swift looked chic in a sleeveless white sweater, a grey mini skirt and nude boots.Swift was seen wearing her diamond engagement ring, an old mine diamond by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, while sipping a drink during the game.The Bearcats' official X/Twitter handle also shared a video showing Brittany arriving at the stadium alongside the &quot;Karma&quot; singer.The friendship between the "Lover" singer and Brittany has grown since the singer started supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in September 2023.