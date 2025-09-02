Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany poses in black swimsuit while sunbathing on yacht with gal pals 2 days after turning 30

Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, spent a sunny day on a yacht with friends. On Instagram, she reposted her friend Chestley Strother’s story, showing the three of them sitting on the deck in swimwear.Brittany, sitting on the right, wore a black one‑piece swimsuit with cut‑outs at the waist.Source: (Via Instagram/ @BrittanyLynne)Previously, Brittany sported swimwear when she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie debut in the 2024 issue. She was photographed by Derek Kettela in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize, posing in front of tropical scenery and bright blue water. Her looks were inspired by “Chiefs red,” with bold swimsuits that had daring cut‑outs.Brittany called being in SI Swimsuit “humbling” and said she never thought it would happen, especially since she comes from a sports‑first background.Brittany's yacht trip comes two days after her 30th birthday. For the milestone, she celebrated with a girls’ weekend in Nashville. On Friday, the Kansas City Current co‑owner started the trip by boarding a private jet decorated with pink and orange balloons, cowboy hats, and champagne.She was joined by close friends Lyndsay Bell, Miranda Hogue and Chestley Strother, and the biggest surprise guest was Taylor Swift. At one dinner, Swift sat next to Brittany in a black spaghetti‑strap top as the group enjoyed martinis and live music at a Nashville hotspot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes went on a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis KelceJust before her 30th birthday, Brittany Mahomes went to the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It was Swift and Kelce’s first public appearance since getting engaged two days earlier.Brittany was there with Patrick Mahomes, and they watched the game from a suite with Jason Kelce.Swift and Brittany walked through the stadium together. Swift wore a sleeveless vest with a pleated mini skirt, while Kelce wore a red‑and‑white Bearcats polo and cap to support his old team.Nebraska won the game, beating Cincinnati 20-17.