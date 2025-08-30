Brittany Mahomes takes private jet to ring in 30th birthday hours after hanging out with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Bearcats vs. Nebraska game

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrated her 30th birthday in style and luxury. The Sports Illustrated model was surprised by her friends, Cass Greinert and Lyndsay Bell, who decorated a private charter plane for Brittany. In a now-expired Instagram story, Brittany reshared pictures from her friends' accounts.

She was seen standing on the stairs of the charter in one of the photos, wearing a pink-themed outfit. According to US Weekly, Brittany wore a pair of pink pants with a white top and a pink cowboy hat. She finished her look with baby pink sandals.

Before Brittany celebrated her birthday, she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, were spotted with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce. The influencer and Chiefs quarterback accompanied the trio to the college football matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was Travis and Taylor's first outing together following their engagement on Tuesday. Fans and celebs, including Mahomes, celebrated the couple's relationship milestone.

After the couple broke the news of their engagement via an Instagram post, Mahomes shared that in his story. His story featured heart emojis, which reflected the Chiefs quarterback's subtle reaction to Kelce and Swift's milestone.

Besides Mahomes, Brittany also dropped an emotional reaction to the news. The Sports Illustrated model shared an expressive message for the couple on her Instagram story, which read:

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shares memories from taking their kids to their first preseason game

Brittany Mahomes took her kids, Sterling, Bronze and Gold to attend their first preseason game of the year, on Monday, to cheer for their father. The SI model later shared a joint Instagram post featuring pictures with her kids, along with a message that read:

"Every year is different with my babies," Brittany wrote. "I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play! This year is gonna be a good one."

