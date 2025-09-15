WATCH: Travis Kelce's sideline meltdown goes viral after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs struggles mightily vs. Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hates losing, and he let his emotions show during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Super Bowl LIX defending Philadelphia Eagles.Kelce lashed out on the sidelines during the second quarter. At one moment, he was caught on television having a meltdown, mouthing, &quot;I hate this s**t,&quot; while slamming his helmet.Kelce also had a moment in the fourth quarter when he was seen pacing up and down the sidelines after a pass was intercepted in the goal line by the Eagles' defense.Not only did Kansas City fail to avenge the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles from February, but they lost a second close game in as many weeks to start the 2025 season.The Chiefs took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter before a Jake Elliot field goal tied the game up at halftime. The Eagles scored 10-straight points with quarterback Jalen Hurts rushing for a touchdown and Elliot hitting another field goal.The Chiefs only managed a field goal out of the fourth quarter, falling to the Eagles 20-17.Last week, Kansas City fell to division foe Los Angeles Chargers 27-21 on Friday night. This isn't the start the fans or the team envisioned as they look to return to the Super Bowl.The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes eraPatrick Mahomes against the Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: GettyKansas City's 0-2 start is very unusual. It's been over 10 years since it last happened. Patrick Mahomes was only just beginning his college career at Texas Tech at the time.Momentum is a thing in football, and the Chiefs have very little of that heading into Week 3. Hoping to make it to a fourth-straight Super Bowl, they're not off to a good start for the chance of home-field advantage in the playoffs.Luckily for Kansas City, they have a favorable matchup next week in Week 3, as they will face the New York Giants on the road in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium next Sunday night.Do you think the Kansas City will bounce back this week?