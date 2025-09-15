  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Travis Kelce's sideline meltdown goes viral after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs struggles mightily vs. Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

WATCH: Travis Kelce's sideline meltdown goes viral after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs struggles mightily vs. Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:20 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hates losing, and he let his emotions show during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Super Bowl LIX defending Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Kelce lashed out on the sidelines during the second quarter. At one moment, he was caught on television having a meltdown, mouthing, "I hate this s**t," while slamming his helmet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kelce also had a moment in the fourth quarter when he was seen pacing up and down the sidelines after a pass was intercepted in the goal line by the Eagles' defense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Not only did Kansas City fail to avenge the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles from February, but they lost a second close game in as many weeks to start the 2025 season.

The Chiefs took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter before a Jake Elliot field goal tied the game up at halftime. The Eagles scored 10-straight points with quarterback Jalen Hurts rushing for a touchdown and Elliot hitting another field goal.

Ad

The Chiefs only managed a field goal out of the fourth quarter, falling to the Eagles 20-17.

Last week, Kansas City fell to division foe Los Angeles Chargers 27-21 on Friday night. This isn't the start the fans or the team envisioned as they look to return to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era

Patrick Mahomes against the Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes against the Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Kansas City's 0-2 start is very unusual. It's been over 10 years since it last happened. Patrick Mahomes was only just beginning his college career at Texas Tech at the time.

Ad

Momentum is a thing in football, and the Chiefs have very little of that heading into Week 3. Hoping to make it to a fourth-straight Super Bowl, they're not off to a good start for the chance of home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Luckily for Kansas City, they have a favorable matchup next week in Week 3, as they will face the New York Giants on the road in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium next Sunday night.

Do you think the Kansas City will bounce back this week?

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications