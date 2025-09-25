Taylor Swift’s friend drops 5-word message on Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes' "fake ponytail" shenanigans at Giants vs. Chiefs game

Brittany Mahomes was glowing in an all-white outfit in New York as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs secured a 22-9 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 21. On Thursday, Mahomes' wife shared a carousel post on Instagram with her 2.1 million followers to give them a sneak peek of the game night.“Funday Sunday🤍 -pony made it till halftime🤣 anyone else always take their hair out the second they get the urge?” Brittany wrote in the IG caption.One photo humorously revealed her ponytail extensions tucked inside her purse, a moment that resonated with many. Charissa Thompson, a friend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, also related to Brittany’s post and dropped a five-word response in the comments.“Been there, hair in purse ✅,” the sports broadcaster wrote.Taylor Swift’s friend drops 5-word message on Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany’s &quot;fake ponytail&quot; shenanigans at the Giants vs. Chiefs game [IG/@brittanylynne]The 30-year-old donned an all-white outfit featuring a fitted white jacket over a semi-sheer top paired with high-waisted pants. To add a pop of color, she wore bright red sneakers and a white handbag. Have a look; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes pose in sleek black dresses as Patrick Mahomes' wife celebrates 30th birthdayBrittany Mahomes orchestrated Patrick Mahomes' 30th birthday celebrationsBrittany Mahomes celebrated Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday on September 17. She threw a party at 1587 Prime. Taylor Swift was also present at the celebration. On IG, the co-owner of Kansas City Current (a women's soccer franchise) wrote a heartfelt message for her husband:“Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting, and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU🤍,” she wrote.The IG post featured the couple posing together at 1587 Prime restaurant. Brittany was dressed in a form-fitting black dress paired with high heels, while the Chiefs' signal-caller wore a white oversized T-shirt paired with black pants and multi-color sneakers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes drops 4-word message taking credit for Chiefs QB's outfit for preseason game vs. Bears