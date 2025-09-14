"Taylor Swift got him dressed in some bulls**t": NFL fans brutally roast Travis Kelce over pre-game outfit for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch

NFL fans had no mercy on Travis Kelce after the star tight end arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an unusual outfit. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a Super Bowl LIX rematch that Chiefs fans wanted to win at any cost. Kelce turned heads before kickoff, as he wore a suit, but instead of pants, he went with shorts. The three-time Super Bowl champion looked happy as he made his way to the locker room, but not everybody shared the excitement. Many fans reacted to Travis Kelce's outfit selection, with plenty blaming Taylor Swift for changing the player's fashion style. &quot;Taylor got him dressed in some bulls**t,&quot; one fan said. IcyVert @IcyVertLINKTaylor got him dressed in some bulls**t&quot;How did Taylor let him out the house looking like that?&quot; another fan questioned. TB EGO @TomBradyEgoLINKHow did Taylor let him out the house looking like that?&quot;she let him walk out like that?&quot; another fan said. DK @dk0321_LINKshe let him walk out like that?Swift was the main focus of the comments, as more fans were in disbelief of Kelce's outfit selection. &quot;Not the biggest fan of short trousers to a suit, but he pulled Taylor swift, so not judging,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Taylor got this man dressing like a British school kid,&quot; another fan wrote. &quot;Omg it's over, Taylor is now dressing him,&quot; another fan said.After being swept off the field in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs entered this matchup with a goal in mind: get revenge. They are off to a bad start to the season after losing the Week 1 matchup against the LA Chargers in Brazil. Travis Kelce was targeted four times, caught two passes for 47 yards and scored a touchdown against the Chargers. Los Angeles won 27-21 after Xavier Worthy exited the game after just three plays and left the Chiefs in a complex position for the rest of the night.Travis Kelce recalls marriage proposal to Taylor SwiftAfter two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on social media ahead of the 2025 NFL season. On Sunday, &quot;NFL on FOX&quot; shared Kelce's interview with Erin Andrews, where the tight end revealed he got emotional in the moments leading up to the proposal.&quot;She could tell that story,&quot; Kelce said. &quot; The palms were definitely sweating. Really. I’m an emotional guy, there were a few tears here and there, but uh, it's been an exciting, exciting ride up to this date, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.&quot;After winning three Super Bowl rings, Kelce is going for a different one.