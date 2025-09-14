"The palms were definitely sweating": Travis Kelce recalls getting emotional while proposing to Taylor Swift

Even though it has been more than two weeks since Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, their engagement remains one of the hot topics among the NFL community. The couple broke their engagement news via an Instagram post on August 26, receiving numerous well-wishes from fans, friends and celebrities.

While the couple maintained secrecy around the details of the engagement day, it wasn't until now that Kelce came forward to talk about his true emotions when proposing to Swift.

On Sunday, 'NFL on FOX' released the Chiefs' tight end's interview with Erin Andrews, during which he confessed to having grown emotional that day.

"She could tell that story," Kelce said. " The palms were definitely sweating. Really. I’m an emotional guy, there were a few tears here and there, but uh, it's been an exciting, exciting ride up to this date, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her." [Timestamp: 2:52]

Kelce's statement came almost two days after his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, made headlines for her reaction when asked to comment on the tight end's engagement with the "Blank Space" singer at the New York Fashion Week on Thursday. A Daily Mail reporter dropped a question about her feelings on Kelce proposing to Swift.

Nicole subtly ducked the question and replied:

“Oh, no, no, no, but I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”

Andrew Santino revealed timeframe when Travis Kelce told him about proposal plans for Taylor Swift

Andrew Santino was among the few friends of Travis Kelce who were aware of the tight end's plans to propose to Taylor Swift. During his guest appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Friday, the comedian talked about the time when Kelce shared his engagement plan with him.

“We had golf together in like April or May, and yeah, he said he was doing it," Santino said. "But he didn't say when. But I don't pry. We didn't talk about it. … He's brought something up about it, and then I never asked again."

Santino claimed that the couple's engagement "happened much earlier" than when they first broke the news. The couple will be focusing on their wedding plans moving forward. According to a report, Kelce and Swift could follow Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's footsteps for their marriage.

