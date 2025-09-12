  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kayla Nicole refuses to comment on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement during Sports Illustrated event

Kayla Nicole refuses to comment on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement during Sports Illustrated event

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 12, 2025 16:03 GMT
Kayla Nicole refuses to comment on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Kayla Nicole refuses to comment on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement (Image Credit: GETTY)

While numerous celebrities came forward with their well-wishes on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole maintained silence on the matter. On Thursday, Nicole was publicly asked to make a statement on the couple's relationship milestone at the New York Fashion Week co-hosted by Sports Illustrated.

Ad

She ducked the question from a Daily Mail reporter and replied:

“Oh, no, no, no, but I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement two weeks ago via a joint Instagram post. The post captured the couple's romantic moments from the engagement photoshoot, along with a message from the "Blank Space" singer.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in the caption.

While Kayla Nicole has maintained silence on Kelce and Swift's engagement, the news received wholesome reactions from many NFL celebrities, including Nick Saban's daughter Kristen, Haley Cavinder, and many more.

Ad

In other news, Nicole made an interesting comment on George Kittle's special outfit, which he wore while announcing his new podcast with his wife, Claire.

Kayla Nicole confronted media outlets for popularizing label of Travis Kelce's ex

Kayla Nicole has become tired of being addressed as Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. During her appearance on the "Second Wind" podcast in May, the social media influencer expressed her desire to stop being referred to as the Chiefs' tight end's ex.

Ad
"I am human, and I take it with a grain of salt," Nicole said. "One day, they're gonna have to stop calling me somebody's ex. I don't know if that means I have to date someone else publicly. Eventually, they're gonna have to just let it go. They're gonna have to; until then, I'm gonna ride this off into the sunset."

Nicole talked about accepting the fact that she "has no control over" people; however, she hoped that the tag would eventually be thrown off with time. With Kelce being engaged to Taylor Swift, there's a good chance for Nicole to finally get relief from the frustrating label.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications