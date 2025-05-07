  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They have to let it go" - Kayla Nicole wants media to stop labeling her as Travis Kelce's "ex"

"They have to let it go" - Kayla Nicole wants media to stop labeling her as Travis Kelce's "ex"

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 07, 2025 10:30 GMT
Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce (Image Source: Getty)

Kayla Nicole doesn't want the media to call her Travis Kelce's ex. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is now in a high-profile relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift, but Nicole gets referred to as Kelce’s ex.

Ad

On the Second Wind podcast, the media personality said that she wants to be stopped being called "somebody's ex".

"I am human, and I take it with a grain of salt," Kayla said (1:01). "One day they're gonna have to stop calling me somebody's ex. I don't know if that means I have to date someone else publicly.
"Eventually, they're gonna have to just let it go. They're gonna have to; until then, I'm gonna ride this off into the sunset. Yeah, I can't control it. That's the thing too. It's like releasing control of people that I have no control over."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

It isn't the first time in recent months that Kayla Nicole talked about her past relationship with Kelce.

In April, in The Pre Game podcast, she talked about how her public relationship and breakup have affected her. She expressed doubt about ever wanting to date someone publicly again.

"I don't think that I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," she said (via PEOPLE). "I want to protect the things that mean most to me, and sometimes when you're a little too open and you're a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement."
Ad

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were in an on-and-off relationship for around five years before they parted ways in 2022.

Kayla Nicole follows up podcast reveal with straightforward post: “Everyone weird”

After the release of the podcast where she talked about not being labeled as Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole later took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic two-word message. She posted a GIF along with a message that says:

Ad
"Everybody weird."

However, she did not mention any context for her message. Meanwhile, earlier in February, Nicole won the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and, in April 2025, she launched The Pre Game podcast.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications