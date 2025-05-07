"They have to let it go" - Kayla Nicole wants media to stop labeling her as Travis Kelce's "ex"

Kayla Nicole doesn't want the media to call her Travis Kelce's ex. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is now in a high-profile relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift, but Nicole gets referred to as Kelce’s ex.

On the Second Wind podcast, the media personality said that she wants to be stopped being called "somebody's ex".

"I am human, and I take it with a grain of salt," Kayla said (1:01). "One day they're gonna have to stop calling me somebody's ex. I don't know if that means I have to date someone else publicly.

"Eventually, they're gonna have to just let it go. They're gonna have to; until then, I'm gonna ride this off into the sunset. Yeah, I can't control it. That's the thing too. It's like releasing control of people that I have no control over."

It isn't the first time in recent months that Kayla Nicole talked about her past relationship with Kelce.

In April, in The Pre Game podcast, she talked about how her public relationship and breakup have affected her. She expressed doubt about ever wanting to date someone publicly again.

"I don't think that I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," she said (via PEOPLE). "I want to protect the things that mean most to me, and sometimes when you're a little too open and you're a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement."

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were in an on-and-off relationship for around five years before they parted ways in 2022.

Kayla Nicole follows up podcast reveal with straightforward post: “Everyone weird”

After the release of the podcast where she talked about not being labeled as Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole later took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic two-word message. She posted a GIF along with a message that says:

"Everybody weird."

However, she did not mention any context for her message. Meanwhile, earlier in February, Nicole won the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and, in April 2025, she launched The Pre Game podcast.

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?