Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus drops a 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent the sporting and entertainment community into a frenzy by announcing their engagement on Tuesday. Among those who found it too good to be true was Gianna Pettus, the girlfriend of Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn.Swift announced the news with a five-snap Instagram post. All the images on the post showed the couple in romantic poses, and one of the snaps highlighted the engagement ring.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,&quot; Swift captioned the post.Pettus re-shared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it:&quot;I can't talk rn&quot;Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/giannapettus]Swift and Kelce's relationship began in July 2023. Following the hard launch, the pop icon appeared on numerous Kansas City Chiefs NFL games. The viewership for the Chief's games skyrocketed when Swift was in attendance. However, her attendance also drew criticism from purists who felt the broadcast focused more on her than the game.Gianna Pettus wasn't the only significant other of an MLB player to react to Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce. Natalie Loureda, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller, also seemed as excited as Pettus.Loureda re-shared Swift's Instagram post and captioned it with three emojis and gibberish words.&quot;AJSKDKFJEKDN,&quot; Loureda wrote.Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]Brooke Fletcher, the wife of Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, re-shared espnW's Instagram post of Swift and Kelce's engagement on her Instagram story.Brooke Fletcher's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/brookenfletcher]Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus turns heads at a charity eventAlthough not as popular as Taylor Swift, Masyn Winn's girlfriend is a celebrity in her own right. Gianna Pettus was a contestant in Season 6 of &quot;Too Hot to Handle.&quot; She was among the three winners, along with Bri Balram and Demari Davis.Pettus is also involved in charitable endeavours, and she was part of one earlier this month with fellow significant others of Cardinals players. On August 13, Pettus, along with the partners of Victor Scott II, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker and Pedro Pages, was at the 13th annual Cardinals Wives for Wishes event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMasyn Winn was also present, and possibly the other players. Pettus shared moments from the event in a multi-snap Instagram post last Tuesday. Winn's girlfriend, who wore a strapless, floor-length floral gown, turned heads at the event.The others also wore gowns, with Scott's wife, Alicia Thomas, in baby blue, Gorman's wife, Madison, in brown, Walker's wife, Nicole Rice, in pink, and Pages' girlfriend, Cody Varner, in a sequined navy-blue gown.The event, presented by Wilson Structural Steel and Rimco Scrap Metal, created life-changing moments for over 200 local wish kids in St. Louis. The organizers announced on social media that it was a massive success.