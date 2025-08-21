  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus steals the spotlight in a strapless, floor-length floral gown at charity event with Cardinals wives

Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus steals the spotlight in a strapless, floor-length floral gown at charity event with Cardinals wives

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 14:32 GMT
Masyn Winn
Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus steals the spotlight [Source: Instagram/giannapettus]

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn's girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, shared a glimpse of an event on Tuesday. The event was presented by Wilson Structural Steel and Rimco Scrap Metal to celebrate their mission of providing life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illness. They change the lives of over 200 kids and their families. The event honors the inspiring journey of survivors. It was arranged on August 13 at The Reverie in Chesterfield.

Ad

Pettus shared a series of images from the event. The first image featured Gianna, who donned a strapless floor-length floral gown, while Masyn looked elegant in a tailored grey suit. They both posed with radiant smiles. The backdrop featured enchanting decor with a fairy theme. In another shot, Gianna shared hugs and smiles with kids dressed as princesses.

"Me, my prince charming, and a magical evening for @makeawishmokan 👑👸🪄✨🤸 #wivesforwishes," she captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Another framed group image featured Alivia Thompson, the wife of Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II, in a flowing sky blue gown, and Madison, the wife of Cardinals player Nolan Gorman, donned a brown flowing gown. The Cardinals' wives posed with blooming smiles at the event.

Masyn Winn’s girlfriend Gianna Pettus shared a stylish “California Love” post in San Diego

Masyn Winn&#039;s girlfriend Gianna Pettus shared a post on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus shared a post on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)

On August 4, Gianna shared a post with Masyn Winn, giving a glimpse of their outing at Petco Park Stadium in San Diego, California. The photos were from the August 3 game, Cardinals vs. Padres, where the visitors won 7-3. Winn went 0 for 5 with a game-ending lineout.

Ad

Gianna shared two photos featuring Maysn. Gianna wore a body-hugging blue jumpsuit, and Maysn wore his Cardinals uniform. Gianna captioned it:

"California Love🌴💕"

In 2025, Winn is hitting .260 with 46 RBIs.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications