Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus steals the spotlight in a strapless, floor-length floral gown at charity event with Cardinals wives

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn's girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, shared a glimpse of an event on Tuesday. The event was presented by Wilson Structural Steel and Rimco Scrap Metal to celebrate their mission of providing life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illness. They change the lives of over 200 kids and their families. The event honors the inspiring journey of survivors. It was arranged on August 13 at The Reverie in Chesterfield.Pettus shared a series of images from the event. The first image featured Gianna, who donned a strapless floor-length floral gown, while Masyn looked elegant in a tailored grey suit. They both posed with radiant smiles. The backdrop featured enchanting decor with a fairy theme. In another shot, Gianna shared hugs and smiles with kids dressed as princesses.&quot;Me, my prince charming, and a magical evening for @makeawishmokan 👑👸🪄✨🤸 #wivesforwishes,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother framed group image featured Alivia Thompson, the wife of Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II, in a flowing sky blue gown, and Madison, the wife of Cardinals player Nolan Gorman, donned a brown flowing gown. The Cardinals' wives posed with blooming smiles at the event.Masyn Winn’s girlfriend Gianna Pettus shared a stylish “California Love” post in San DiegoMasyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus shared a post on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)On August 4, Gianna shared a post with Masyn Winn, giving a glimpse of their outing at Petco Park Stadium in San Diego, California. The photos were from the August 3 game, Cardinals vs. Padres, where the visitors won 7-3. Winn went 0 for 5 with a game-ending lineout.Gianna shared two photos featuring Maysn. Gianna wore a body-hugging blue jumpsuit, and Maysn wore his Cardinals uniform. Gianna captioned it:&quot;California Love🌴💕&quot;In 2025, Winn is hitting .260 with 46 RBIs.