Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt over the moon as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally get engaged 

The most anticipated news has finally arrived as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday. The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring pictures from the most special day of their relationship.

The post was reshared by Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt. Gracie’s story featured a wholesome message for the newly engaged couple.

“Congratulations! So happy for you two,” Gracie wrote.

Gracie Hunt congratulates Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on engagement (Image Credit: Gracie/IG)

The joint Instagram post included five pictures of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in different poses. The third slide featured a close-up shot of Swift’s diamond-engraved engagement ring. In the photo, Kelce can be seen holding the “Blank Space” singer’s hand, while she showed off her beautiful ring.

Before the couple announced their engagement, Swift received a special message from Alijah Vera-Tucker's wife, Jessie, on how to be an ideal NFL wife. Jessie’s statement came during an exclusive interview with US Weekly, in which she said:

“I have zero advice for her. She has a way busier life than I will ever have. If she’s made it this far managing that, she’s gonna be very good.”

Last week, the publication released a report in which an unnamed source claimed that Kelce and Swift had been “genuinely ready” to embrace the parenthood experience ahead of their wedding.

