  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt over the moon as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally get engaged 

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt over the moon as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally get engaged 

By Shanu Singh
Modified Aug 26, 2025 17:57 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt over the moon as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally get engaged
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt over the moon as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally get engaged

The most anticipated news has finally arrived as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday. The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring pictures from the most special day of their relationship.

Ad

The post was reshared by Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt. Gracie’s story featured a wholesome message for the newly engaged couple.

“Congratulations! So happy for you two,” Gracie wrote.
Gracie Hunt congratulates Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on engagement (Image Credit: Gracie/IG)
Gracie Hunt congratulates Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on engagement (Image Credit: Gracie/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The joint Instagram post included five pictures of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in different poses. The third slide featured a close-up shot of Swift’s diamond-engraved engagement ring. In the photo, Kelce can be seen holding the “Blank Space” singer’s hand, while she showed off her beautiful ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before the couple announced their engagement, Swift received a special message from Alijah Vera-Tucker's wife, Jessie, on how to be an ideal NFL wife. Jessie’s statement came during an exclusive interview with US Weekly, in which she said:

“I have zero advice for her. She has a way busier life than I will ever have. If she’s made it this far managing that, she’s gonna be very good.”

Last week, the publication released a report in which an unnamed source claimed that Kelce and Swift had been “genuinely ready” to embrace the parenthood experience ahead of their wedding.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications