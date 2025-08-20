Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘genuinely ready’ for parenthood as Chiefs star’s marriage rumors heat up with pop icon: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift potentially getting married has remained one of the favorite topics of conversation among fans. With speculation of Kelce retiring after the 2025 NFL season, there have been more discussions about their wedding plans. Interestingly, the "Blank Space" singer and the Chiefs tight end have reportedly been positive about marriage and having kids.

Ad

An unnamed source shared interesting details about Swift and Kelce's perspective on family expansion and marriage to US Weekly on Wednesday. According to the source, this offseason proved to be an effective time for the couple to have certainty around this major relationship decision.

"This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever," the source said. "They want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The source added that Kelce and Swift "settled into a real rhythm as a couple" and perfectly aligned with each other's personalities. The report came almost a week after an astrologer made major predictions about the couple's future.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor Swift took a friendly jab at Travis Kelce for using 'New Heights' as dating app

Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast played a major role in helping him get a chance to date Taylor Swift. She's grateful for the podcast, but she didn't hold back in taking a jab at Kelce for using it as his personal dating app.

Ad

"This podcast did a lot for me,” Taylor said on Aug. 13, via the "New Heights" podcast. “I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend. Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago."

In an episode in 2023, Kelce expressed frustration for not getting a change to exchange friendship bracelets with Swift during her concert in Arrowhead Stadium. The statement went viral, and the Chiefs tight end got what he wanted.

It has been two years since the've been in a relationship. In another segment of Wednesday's episode, Swift shared a special memory from her first date with Kelce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.