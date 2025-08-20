  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘genuinely ready’ for parenthood as Chiefs star’s marriage rumors heat up with pop icon: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘genuinely ready’ for parenthood as Chiefs star’s marriage rumors heat up with pop icon: Report

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:16 GMT
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce &lsquo;genuinely ready&rsquo; for parenthood (Image Credit: GETTY)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘genuinely ready’ for parenthood (image credit: getty)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift potentially getting married has remained one of the favorite topics of conversation among fans. With speculation of Kelce retiring after the 2025 NFL season, there have been more discussions about their wedding plans. Interestingly, the "Blank Space" singer and the Chiefs tight end have reportedly been positive about marriage and having kids.

Ad

An unnamed source shared interesting details about Swift and Kelce's perspective on family expansion and marriage to US Weekly on Wednesday. According to the source, this offseason proved to be an effective time for the couple to have certainty around this major relationship decision.

"This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever," the source said. "They want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The source added that Kelce and Swift "settled into a real rhythm as a couple" and perfectly aligned with each other's personalities. The report came almost a week after an astrologer made major predictions about the couple's future.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor Swift took a friendly jab at Travis Kelce for using 'New Heights' as dating app

Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast played a major role in helping him get a chance to date Taylor Swift. She's grateful for the podcast, but she didn't hold back in taking a jab at Kelce for using it as his personal dating app.

Ad
"This podcast did a lot for me,” Taylor said on Aug. 13, via the "New Heights" podcast. “I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend. Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago."

In an episode in 2023, Kelce expressed frustration for not getting a change to exchange friendship bracelets with Swift during her concert in Arrowhead Stadium. The statement went viral, and the Chiefs tight end got what he wanted.

It has been two years since the've been in a relationship. In another segment of Wednesday's episode, Swift shared a special memory from her first date with Kelce.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications