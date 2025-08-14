"He looked across the field" - Taylor Swift recalls special 'memories' from first date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made her official debut at Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Thursday. The episode uncovered multiple interesting details about Travis and Swift’s relationship. During a segment, the “Blank Space” singer reflected on her initial dating days with the Chiefs' tight end.

Swift recalled her first meeting with Travis and how she ended up asking an “insane question” to him. According to the pop singer, she asked the tight end about his experience playing against Jason at Super Bowl LVII.

“On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl,” Taylor said [timestamp: 9:04]. “And he looked across the field across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing on the other… five feet in front of him on the field. He didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was.”

Before that, Taylor Swift discussed the role the “New Heights” podcast played in giving a start-push to her romance with Travis Kelce.

"This podcast did a lot for me,” Taylor said [timestamp: 4:35]. “I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend. Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago."

Travis Kelce ‘forever thankful’ for Taylor Swift’s wholehearted interest in football

While Taylor Swift had the least knowledge of football during her initial dating days with Travis Kelce, the “All Too Well” singer eventually developed a massive interest in the sport. During the podcast, Kelce thanked Swift for showing so much interest in learning about the sport he plays professionally.

“I didn't know what a first down was,” Taylor Swift said [timestamp: 10:13]. “I didn't know what the chains were. I didn't know what a tight end was.”

To Swift’s statement, Kelce dropped a wholesome reply.

“I am forever, I am forever thankful for you diving into the football world wholeheartedly,” the Chiefs tight end said.

Considering that it has been two years since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship started, there have been major rumors about their wedding. Earlier this week, the tight end’s father, Ed, weighed in on his son’s possible marriage plans with the iconic pop star.

