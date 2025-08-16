Astrologer predicts Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship's long-term future amid rumors around power couple's marriage

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become a fan-favorite couple since they started dating in mid-2023. They became the talk of the town as the pop singer made a surprise appearance on Kelce’s brother’s popular New Heights podcast. However, that was not all; she also announced her 12th studio album on the podcast.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas opened up about the relationship of the power couple. He talked about the longevity of their relationship, along with the romantic, financial compatibility, and their connection. He said that the couple had a “past life connection.”

"Whether they are to stay together for a long time or not, and I do think they have a lot working in their favor, this was meant to happen and will be a destined pivot point in both of their lives," Thomas said.

The astrologer gave 9 out of 10 in their overall compatibility. Taylor Swift, who was born on Dec. 13, 1989, has a sun sign of Sagittarius, while her moon sign is Cancer. Travis Kelce, born on Oct. 5, 1989, has Libra as his sun sign and Sagittarius as his moon sign, and they have “many key astrological placements,” as per Kyle Thomas.

The astrologer’s prediction came after Travis Kelce had opened up about his opinion on marriage in an exclusive interview with GQ earlier this week.

What Travis Kelce said about marriage

Travis Kelce talked about his parents’ short-term marriage while also sharing his take on the topic.

"The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving, those are situations I would love to have," he said (via Brides.com).

"Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that. It's more so, if we're gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a 'It's just for the kids' aspect."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance started in September 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked the pop star to attend his game at Arrowhead Stadium. She came to watch the game, and their romance has blossomed with time.

She attended the 2025 Super Bowl in February, where the Chiefs were in contention for their third straight Lombardi Trophy but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The couple headed for vacation in Europe in the offseason, and last month, the Blank Space singer attended the Tight End University event with Kelce.

