Alijah Vera-Tucker's wife Jessie makes feelings known on Taylor Swift acing ideal football wife role to Travis Kelce amid Chiefs TE's wedding rumors

By Shanu Singh

Published Aug 23, 2025 21:00 GMT

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 23, 2025 21:00 GMT
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker's wife makes feelings known on Taylor Swift acing ideal football wife role (Image Credit: GETTY)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding has remained a constant hot topic of conversation among fans. Less than a week after a report highlighted the couple’s interest in parenthood and subsequent speculation regarding their wedding, Alijah Vera-Tucker's wife, Jessie, shared she has zero tips for Swift in the role of an NFL wife.

Jessie’s statement came during an exclusive interview with US Weekly on Friday, where she expressed confidence in Swift acing the potential role of football wife.

“I have zero advice for her," Jessie said. "She has a way busier life than I will ever have. If she’s made it this far managing that, she’s gonna be very good.”
Apart from Jessie, the interview also featured Quinnen Williams’ wife, Maranda, who had a different perspective on an NFL wife. According to Maranda, each partner has their own unique way of being a cheerleader to their partner.

“Whatever works for your household is going to work for your household," Maranda said. "What works for me may not work for them. You just wish the person the best.”
Before Jessie, Olivia Dunne came forward to make an interesting statement about Taylor Swift last week. During an interview with Page Six, Dunne crowned Swift as her role model in managing her relationship with boyfriend Paul Skenes.

Greg Olsen praised Taylor Swift’s generous gesture towards 12-year-old daughter

Retired NFL icon Greg Olsen spent the weekend with his long-time pal Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While meeting the couple, Olsen was accompanied by his 12-year-old daughter, Talbot. In an interview with US Weekly, the former tight end recalled the “All Too Well” singer’s generous gesture towards his daughter.

"She was super gracious," Olsen said. "She was taking pictures with my (12-year-old) daughter (Talbot). Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her."

Before Olsen, Swift was applauded by Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs' wide receiver praised Swift after the singer's mention of him during the “New Heights” podcast episode.

