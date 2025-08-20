Olivia Dunne reveals how Taylor Swift's love story with Travis Kelce sets dating standards for her relationship with MLB star Paul Skenes

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne views Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce's girlfriend as more than a global superstar. She sees Taylor Swift as a guide for balancing personal success with life as a professional athlete.

Dunne has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes since 2023. The couple’s relationship draws attention in both sports and pop culture circles.

Dunne said she studies how Swift manages her public life while dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"[Taylor] has her boyfriend, that's a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success," Dunne said to Page Six.

"I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates. Being with a professional athlete in itself is difficult because they're always traveling."

Beyond relationships, Dunne said she admires Swift’s discipline and business acumen.

"Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable,” she said.

She added that Swift is a “trailblazer” and a “savvy business woman.”

Taylor Swift's first date football fumble with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift recalled their first date on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast last week.

The singer admitted she fumbled through a question about football. She mistakenly asked him what it felt like to face his brother Jason in the Super Bowl. Since both play on offense, the matchup never happened.

"On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field," Swift said.

"He was like, 'Actually, I'm on the offense and my brother is on the offense. I'm only on the field the same time as the defense.'"

Swift laughed about the mistake, noting Travis Kelce’s patience in explaining the game and his ability to make her feel at ease.

