"That's crazy" - Taylor Swift's viral mention of Xavier Worthy triggers candid reaction from the Chiefs WR

Taylor Swift's interest in football really took off after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She recently discussed on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast how her relationship with Kelce turned her into a hardcore Chiefs fan.On Thursday's episode of the podcast, the &quot;Blank Space&quot; singer talked about her love for the sport while recalling her reaction to Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy's NFL draft.While fans loved Swift's reaction to Worthy's draft, it wasn't until Monday that the 22-year-old came to know about her viral reaction. The Chiefs shared a tweet on their official X handle on Tuesday, which featured a clip of Worthy reacting to the video of Swift talking about him.&quot;That's crazy,&quot; Worthy said. &quot;I ain't gon' lie, she's the biggest pop star in this generation. So it's crazy having somebody running around the house screaming, 'We drafted you.' That's tight, that's what's up.&quot;Taylor Swift mentioned Xavier Worthy's draft as an example of how big a football fan she has become in the last two years.&quot;I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming: 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!'&quot; said Swift.Apart from talking about football, Swift talked about her relationship with Travis Kelce. The &quot;All Too Well&quot; singer reflected on her first date with Kelce and how they slowly build a beautiful relationship.Jared Goff reacted to Taylor Swift's mention of Lions QB during 'New Heights' podcastApart from Xavier Worthy, Taylor Swift also mentioned Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in one of her statements during the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. Later that day, Goff was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he shared his reaction on the matter.&quot;Yeah, pretty crazy, huh? Very cool, I guess,&quot; Goff said. &quot;That was a crazy couple of hours last night for me and my phone. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ But yeah, pretty cool.&quot;In the statement that included the mention of Goff, Swift talked about her lack of football knowledge during the time when she started dating Travis Kelce.&quot;I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen’s here,&quot; Swift said. &quot;They’re gonna be like, they blow a whistle, and they go at each other, and they’re like 'grrrr,' and it's like, who’s gonna win?&quot;Besides Xavier Worthy and Jared Goff, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also made a statement on Swift. Hunt showered her with praises for influencing tremendous growth in the fanbase of the Chiefs and the NFL.