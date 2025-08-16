  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jared Goff caught in pop-culture frenzy after Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift name-drops Lions QB on New Heights debut

Jared Goff caught in pop-culture frenzy after Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift name-drops Lions QB on New Heights debut

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:51 GMT
Jared Goff amid pop-culture frenzy as Taylor Swift name-drops Lions QB in New Heights debut (Image Credit: GETTY)
Jared Goff amid pop-culture frenzy as Taylor Swift name-drops Lions QB in New Heights debut (Image Credit: GETTY)

Taylor Swift made her long-awaited appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. During the episode, the "Blank Space" singer covered multiple aspects of her relationship with the Chiefs' tight end, in addition to talking about her football knowledge.

Ad

During a segment of the episode, Swift reflected on her initial understanding of the sport before she dived deeper into it after meeting Kelce. In her explanation, Swift mentioned Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and said:

"I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen’s here. They’re gonna be like, they blow a whistle, and they go at each other, and they’re like 'grrrr,' and it's like, who’s gonna win?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Getting mentioned by Swift on the "New Heights" podcast was something that came unexpectedly for the Lions quarterback. During a media interaction with Sports Illustrated on Thursday, Goff shared the after-effect of getting mentioned by Swift.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yeah, pretty crazy, huh? Very cool, I guess," Goff said. "That was a crazy couple of hours last night for me and my phone. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ But yeah, pretty cool."
Ad

Apart from football, Taylor Swift also reflected on her initial dating days. The "All Too Well" singer claimed that Travis Kelce threw a tantrum at her while admitting to having never received the viral friendship bracelet he made for her.

Jared Goff's wife Christen takes daughter Romy for walk in nature

While Jared Goff trained for the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season, his wife, Christen Harper, took over the parenting responsibilities. On Saturday, Harper took her daughter Romy for a walk in nature and shared a glimpse on her Instagram story.

Ad

In the picture, the Sports Illustrated model can be seen holding her daughter in a white baby sling carrier, wrapped around her chest. For her special mother-daughter walk, Harper wore a black top and shorts, and finished her outfit with black shades.

"Romy girl loves a matcha walk," Harper wrote in the caption.
Jared Goff&#039;s wife Christen takes daughter Romy for walk in nature (Image Credit: Christen/IG)
Jared Goff's wife Christen takes daughter Romy for walk in nature (Image Credit: Christen/IG)

On the football front, Jared Goff missed the Lions' preseason game against the Dolphins on Saturday. Instead of Goff, Kyle Allen was the starting quarterback.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications