Jared Goff caught in pop-culture frenzy after Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift name-drops Lions QB on New Heights debut

Taylor Swift made her long-awaited appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. During the episode, the "Blank Space" singer covered multiple aspects of her relationship with the Chiefs' tight end, in addition to talking about her football knowledge.

During a segment of the episode, Swift reflected on her initial understanding of the sport before she dived deeper into it after meeting Kelce. In her explanation, Swift mentioned Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and said:

"I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen’s here. They’re gonna be like, they blow a whistle, and they go at each other, and they’re like 'grrrr,' and it's like, who’s gonna win?"

Getting mentioned by Swift on the "New Heights" podcast was something that came unexpectedly for the Lions quarterback. During a media interaction with Sports Illustrated on Thursday, Goff shared the after-effect of getting mentioned by Swift.

"Yeah, pretty crazy, huh? Very cool, I guess," Goff said. "That was a crazy couple of hours last night for me and my phone. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ But yeah, pretty cool."

Apart from football, Taylor Swift also reflected on her initial dating days. The "All Too Well" singer claimed that Travis Kelce threw a tantrum at her while admitting to having never received the viral friendship bracelet he made for her.

Jared Goff's wife Christen takes daughter Romy for walk in nature

While Jared Goff trained for the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season, his wife, Christen Harper, took over the parenting responsibilities. On Saturday, Harper took her daughter Romy for a walk in nature and shared a glimpse on her Instagram story.

In the picture, the Sports Illustrated model can be seen holding her daughter in a white baby sling carrier, wrapped around her chest. For her special mother-daughter walk, Harper wore a black top and shorts, and finished her outfit with black shades.

"Romy girl loves a matcha walk," Harper wrote in the caption.

Jared Goff's wife Christen takes daughter Romy for walk in nature (Image Credit: Christen/IG)

On the football front, Jared Goff missed the Lions' preseason game against the Dolphins on Saturday. Instead of Goff, Kyle Allen was the starting quarterback.

