"We love having her" - Chiefs owner Clark Hunt showers Taylor Swift with praise for influencing young audience's interest in NFL

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 15, 2025 20:26 GMT
Clark Hunt showers Taylor Swift with praise for influencing young audience
Clark Hunt showers Taylor Swift with praise for influencing young audience's interest in NFL (Image Credit: GETTY, Imagn)

Taylor Swift has played a significant role in helping the Chiefs and the NFL expand their female viewership. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt stated on Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, in which he gave high praise to Swift while talking about the relationship she has been sharing with the franchise.

Hunt recalled an incident where a fan came up to him and thanked him for how Swift has developed a huge interest in football among females, especially young ones. Applauding the "Blank Space" singer, Clark Hunt said:

"I have people come up to me all the time and tell me, ‘Thank you.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you for what?’ And then they tell me, ‘Thank you because my 10-year-old daughter now insists on watching NFL football with me.’ Of course, that’s largely because of Taylor Swift."
Moreover, Hunt discussed Swift as a member of the Chiefs kingdom and highlighted her support for the franchise from the start. Comparing Swift's excitement for the game with that of fans, the Chiefs CEO further added:

"If you’ve ever seen any of those shots of her sitting in the box cheering on the team, when we make a big play, she’s as excited as anybody in the stadium. It’s great to have her support, for sure."
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie dropped a candid reaction to Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift announced her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Thursday. Swift later posted multiple covers of her album on her Instagram. Gracie Hunt then shared Swift's post on her IG story on Friday.

Along with the post, Gracie's post featured her honest 2-word reaction to the Swift's album announcement.

"Straight fire," Gracie wrote.

Apart from Gracie, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, also dropped a 4-word reaction to Swift's latest album. The pop star’s guest appearance broke Kylie Kelce's record of "most-watched" episode of "New Heights".

Kylie said that she's happy about getting dethroned by Swift. She then shared her wholesome reaction on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday.

