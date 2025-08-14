Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany drops 4-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover

Pop icon Taylor Swift became a trending topic after her appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. On Wednesday's episode of the show, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer gave her fans a special gift.

Swift announced her 12th album called 'The Life of a Showgirl.' It is set to release on October 3 and will include 12 tracks along with a feature from Sabrina Carpenter. This announcement has gone viral on social media, with everyone expressing their excitement for the new album.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend also shared snippets of herself in various photo shoots to promote the album. 3-time Super Bowl-winning champion Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was in awe of one of the photos posted by Taylor Swift. She shared it on her Instagram story with a four-word reaction.

"This is SO GOOD," Brittany Mahomes wrote with a few fire emojis

Brittany Mahomes' IG story via @brittanylynne

Swift shared more details about the album on the podcast. She stated that it is a homage to the experiences she had in her life during the Eras Tour.

When Kelce asked if he would get the chance to hear the songs beforehand, Swift immediately declined, stating that she doesn't trust him to keep it a secret before the official release date.

Taylor Swift reminisces about Travis Kelce's bold move that sparked the fire of romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for over two years. On the podcast, Swift also touched on her initial meeting with the Chiefs' tight end.

The pop star recalled how Kelce had publicly requested to meet her, and that it was the reason she became interested in knowing him.

"He came with Patrick Mahomes, and he thought because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about getting down to my dressing room," Swift said. "That's how it worked in 1973, but he really was just like, 'I know a guy. I can figure this out.' I was like, if this guy isn't crazy- which is a big if- this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

Taylor Swift has been supportive of Travis Kelce's NFL career since they started dating in 2023. She has attended several of the Chiefs' home games. However, with Andy Reid's team scheduled to take on the Chargers in Brazil in Week 1, it is uncertain whether she will be flying to another country for the game.

