"Throwing up": Caitlin Clark and Elizabeth Kitley react to Taylor Swift being surprise guest on boyfriend Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:07 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Elizabeth Kitley reacted to Taylor Swift being surprise guest on boyfriend Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast
Caitlin Clark and Elizabeth Kitley reacted to Taylor Swift being surprise guest on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast (image credit: getty)

Fans and WNBA players, including Caitlin Clark and Elizabeth Kitley, freaked out about the next guest of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. There is strong belief that Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, could appear on Wednesday's episode.

The podcast's Instagram handle posted a picture featuring the brothers on both sides of a silhouette. Fans' curiosity was poked more with the message in the caption.

"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest," "New Heights" wrote. "New episode Wednesday 7PM ET."
Kitley, who last played for the Las Vegas Aces, reacted to it. She reposted it on her Instagram Story with a hyped caption.

"Throwing up. In a good way," Kitley wrote.
[Credit: IG/@elizabethkitley]

Meanwhile, Clark liked the post.

Caitlin Clark liked the post
Caitlin Clark liked the post (image credit: instagram/newheightsshow)

It was not just a random guess from fans that the unidentified guest was Swift, as the Kelce brothers also dropped some hints. The first was the silhouette, which many believed looked like the popstar's.

The other hint was Jason's T-shirt, which featured Swift's image. Additionally, the background of the picture was orange glitter, matching the color of Swift's dress during her Eras tour.

Caitlin Clark makes bold Taylor Swift declaration

Caitlin Clark has always been a Taylor Swift fan. Even before she met the popstar, she raved about Swift songs on camera.

WNBA photographer Bro Lewerke posted a video of the Indiana Fever star celebrating the Commissioner's Cup title with Sydney Colson, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham.

Before Clark left the video, she made a bold declaration about the superstar singer.

Taylor is the GOAT," Clark said in July.

Clark attended Swift's Eras tour in Indianapolis in November. The stars met after the show and Swift asked her to attend one of Travis Kelce's game with her. They watched the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game in January..

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
bell-icon Manage notifications