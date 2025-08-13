"I knew before y’all did": Patrick Mahomes boasts early scoop on Taylor Swift’s first ‘New Heights’ appearance

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, surprised fans on Monday when they announced the debut of Taylor Swift on their “New Heights” podcast. However, Patrick Mahomes was already aware of Swift’s guesting long before the Kelce brothers announced it.

Mahomes was interviewed by the media at the Chiefs' presser on Wednesday, and a reporter asked him about his reaction to Swift’s podcast debut. The quarterback admitted that he received a call from Swift and Kelce after they finished recording the episode.

"I knew before y'all did," Mahomes said (5:18). "Just 'cause they called me after the podcast was done. What better place to announce it than the 'New Heights' podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is.”

While Mahomes was well aware of Swift’s appearance, Kelce’s dad, Ed, had no idea about it. During an interview on Tuesday, Ed said that he was only familiar with Travis and Jason’s interest in bringing Swift to their podcast.

“I knew nothing about this announcement,” Ed said, via Today. “I knew at some point the boys wanted to get her on the podcast, but I didn't know when it was coming up.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift avoid talking politics with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes share opposite political affiliations and avoid having conversations about it whenever together with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. An unnamed source told The Daily Mail in May about how the couple prefers excluding conversations about politics during their meetups.

"One thing that is good,” the source said. “If it isn't causing any drama with his teammates as of yet, especially with Brittany Mahomes being a Trump supporter, there is no ill will with Patrick. They don't talk about politics around each other.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on Tuesday about on the "Blank Space" singer's guesting on the "New Heights" podcast. Reid admitted that his grandkids would be “all over” the episode as they are huge Swift fans.

