"It's a neat deal": Andy Reid makes feelings known on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift hours ahead of pop icon's New Heights debut

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift. He said it hours before the pop icon made her debut on Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast Wednesday evening.

Ad

Speaking with reporters after practice, Reid was asked if he planned to watch the episode featuring Swift.

"Listen, I'm like really old, Nate (Taylor). My grandkids will be all over it," Reid said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm happy for them. Both of them care about each and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys to have someone they can settle down with. I think it's a neat deal for both of them," he added.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL Chiefs HC Andy Reid on whether he'll be watching Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce's podcast: "Listen, I'm like really old, Nate (Taylor). My grandkids will be all over it. I'm happy for them. Both of them care about each and what a plus that is. The older you get, you want these guys