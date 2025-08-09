  • home icon
  "They're not a distraction": Andy Reid gets honest about Taylor Swift's influence in attracting female viewership to NFL ahead of 2025 NFL season

"They're not a distraction": Andy Reid gets honest about Taylor Swift's influence in attracting female viewership to NFL ahead of 2025 NFL season

By Prasen
Modified Aug 09, 2025 16:53 GMT
&quot;It&rsquo;s a beautiful thing&quot; - Andy Reid gets honest about Taylor Swift
"It's a beautiful thing" - Andy Reid gets honest about Taylor Swift's influence in attracting female viewership to NFL ahead of 2025 NFL season

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared on the Kansas City-centric "Fescoe & Dusty" podcast. The hosts asked Reid about tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The podcaster shared how the romance between Chiefs TE and Swift had made their daughters more excited about football and want to attend games. Then they asked Reid what seeing the relationship up close was like. He responded:

“Well, listen, I think it's great. Obviously, women, girls they're looking at the game a little bit more. And look at flag football now. We're talking about Olympic sports. We're talking about college sports. And girls are having an opportunity to play the game, and they're loving it.
"And so, and they're not a distraction by any means. You always ask, are they a distraction? Absolutely not. There's no distraction because of how they handle it.”

The Chiefs coach also shared that he has a favorite Taylor Swift album, "Red," and has been a fan for years. He mentioned knowing Swift’s parents before Kelce met her and shared that her dad is a huge football fan.

Andy Reid on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: ‘It’s the perfect escape’

Reid appeared on the "Scoop City" podcast last year and talked about how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship helps them step out of the limelight and enjoy life away from constant attention. The coach said they can take a step out of the spotlight at times, and he believes their relationship has flourished because of this.

"He can handle it. I think there's a great escape for him," Reid stated. "I said that about Taylor, too. I mean, she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show. And when he goes to her concerts, she's the star and he can be hanging out there and be the support or the waterboy."
The couple has always supported each other, whether it’s Swift attending NFL games to cheer for the Chiefs, or Kelce traveling to see her perform during the Eras Tour.

