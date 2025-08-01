  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce rates Taylor Swift '20/20' as Charissa Thompson recalls Montana vacationing with pop icon and Chiefs TE

Travis Kelce rates Taylor Swift '20/20' as Charissa Thompson recalls Montana vacationing with pop icon and Chiefs TE

By Prasen
Modified Aug 01, 2025 23:50 GMT
Travis Kelce rates Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce rates Taylor Swift '20/20' as Charissa Thompson recalls Montana vacationing with pop icon and Chiefs All-Pro TE [IMAGN / IG @voguemagazine]

Taylor Swift made her debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram last week, as the Chiefs TE posted a carousel of pictures from his Montana vacation. However, the NFL's power couple were not alone; FOX Sports host Charissa Thompson and reporter Erin Andrews were also featured in Kelce's post.

Ad

Charissa opened up about her offseason getaway on the "Calm Down" podcast alongside co-host Andrews. She didn’t hold back when describing the pop superstar in a clip from the show.

“She’s (Swift) a 20 out of 20. She just is. She is so much fun,” Charissa said.
“We're so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that's why we never said anything or never planned on saying anything. That's one of my favorite photos from the trip we all took together, and yeah, I'll echo it,” Thompson said in the podcast.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce agreed with Thompson and wrote,

“🗣️she’s a 20/20!! Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever!!! 🦬”
Ad

Chiefs TE posted the vacation glimpse on IG last week, and it wasn’t just him, Swift, Thompson and Andrews enjoying the getaway; they were also joined by Charissa’s boyfriend, Steven Cundari, and Erin’s husband, former hockey player Jarret Stoll.

Also read: "I'm a big Chiefs fan" - Caitlin Clark reveals private convo with Taylor Swift during Travis Kelce's football game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go Instagram official

Last week, Chiefs tight end featured Swift for the first time on his Instagram. They have been dating since October 2023. The 35-year-old NFL star captioned the post,

Ad
“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”

According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, Kelce asked Swift for approval before publicly sharing the photos.

“He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy, always has.”
“It was a sign of respect,” the source added. “He’s proud of her — but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe,” one insider told Shuter.
Ad

In one of the pictures, the couple posed in the snow. Kelce wore a colorful fleece, light pants, and red-soled boots. The Grammy Award winner wears a black shearling jacket, dark jeans, and a fuzzy black hat. Have a look:

Also read: What was Taylor Swift’s cheeky nod to Travis Kelce’s shirtless honey scene in Happy Gilmore 2?

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications