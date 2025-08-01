Taylor Swift made her debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram last week, as the Chiefs TE posted a carousel of pictures from his Montana vacation. However, the NFL's power couple were not alone; FOX Sports host Charissa Thompson and reporter Erin Andrews were also featured in Kelce's post.Charissa opened up about her offseason getaway on the &quot;Calm Down&quot; podcast alongside co-host Andrews. She didn’t hold back when describing the pop superstar in a clip from the show.“She’s (Swift) a 20 out of 20. She just is. She is so much fun,” Charissa said.“We're so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that's why we never said anything or never planned on saying anything. That's one of my favorite photos from the trip we all took together, and yeah, I'll echo it,” Thompson said in the podcast.Kelce agreed with Thompson and wrote,“🗣️she’s a 20/20!! Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever!!! 🦬” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChiefs TE posted the vacation glimpse on IG last week, and it wasn’t just him, Swift, Thompson and Andrews enjoying the getaway; they were also joined by Charissa’s boyfriend, Steven Cundari, and Erin’s husband, former hockey player Jarret Stoll.Also read: &quot;I'm a big Chiefs fan&quot; - Caitlin Clark reveals private convo with Taylor Swift during Travis Kelce's football gameTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift go Instagram officialLast week, Chiefs tight end featured Swift for the first time on his Instagram. They have been dating since October 2023. The 35-year-old NFL star captioned the post,“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, Kelce asked Swift for approval before publicly sharing the photos.“He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy, always has.”“It was a sign of respect,” the source added. “He’s proud of her — but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe,” one insider told Shuter.In one of the pictures, the couple posed in the snow. Kelce wore a colorful fleece, light pants, and red-soled boots. The Grammy Award winner wears a black shearling jacket, dark jeans, and a fuzzy black hat. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: What was Taylor Swift’s cheeky nod to Travis Kelce’s shirtless honey scene in Happy Gilmore 2?