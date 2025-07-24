Taylor Swift makes debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram 21 months after going public with Chiefs star as TE recaps adventurous offseason

It finally happened. Taylor Swift has officially made her debut on Travis Kelce’s Instagram, 21 months after their headline-grabbing romance took flight. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end posted a photo dump on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into his wild offseason — and yes, Swift was front and center. Kelce captioned the post:“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯”Recapping his offseason with 6.5 million followers, the carousel included snapshots of quality time spent with Swift, family and friends. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple’s love story has been NFL tabloid gold since September 2023, when the pop superstar cheered Kelce and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the journey began earlier when the tight end revealed on his &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast that he tried to make a move with a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour.It’s a long-overdue social media milestone for a relationship that’s been anything but lowkey.Also read: &quot;I'm just a NFL stripper&quot;: Travis Kelce makes NSFW Taylor Swift joke while discussing &quot;Pretty Man&quot; seriesAre Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting married?Wedding bells might be on the horizon for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. After nearly two years of dominating headlines with their fairytale romance, a new report suggests that marriage could be the next chapter for the NFL power couple.According to the Daily Mail, Swift’s father, Scott, underwent a quintuple bypass surgery, during which the 35-year-old TE was a huge support for the singer. An insider spilled that Kelce’s “selflessness” during this emotional time may have sealed the deal in Swift’s mind.“This was their first crisis together and Travis was doing everything right. If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now,” the insider added. “They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”Ed Kelce, Travis' father, is also big on admiration for Swift, calling her:“One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met.”Ed even talked about how he's less of a fan-favorite as compared to his wife and Kelce's mother, Donna.&quot;It borders on the surreal. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that... It's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it. I've been to six Super Bowls. Can you believe that?&quot;If and when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married, it will be one of the biggest news stories of the year.Also read: Adam Sandler praises Taylor Swift while reflecting on his &quot;buddies&quot; like relationship with Travis Kelce