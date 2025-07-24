  • home icon
  Taylor Swift makes debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram 21 months after going public with Chiefs star as TE recaps adventurous offseason

By Prasen
Published Jul 24, 2025 22:15 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift makes debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram as Chiefs star recaps adventurous offseason with pop star. (Credits: Getty)

It finally happened. Taylor Swift has officially made her debut on Travis Kelce’s Instagram, 21 months after their headline-grabbing romance took flight. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end posted a photo dump on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into his wild offseason — and yes, Swift was front and center. Kelce captioned the post:

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯”

Recapping his offseason with 6.5 million followers, the carousel included snapshots of quality time spent with Swift, family and friends. Have a look:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple’s love story has been NFL tabloid gold since September 2023, when the pop superstar cheered Kelce and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the journey began earlier when the tight end revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that he tried to make a move with a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour.

It’s a long-overdue social media milestone for a relationship that’s been anything but lowkey.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting married?

Wedding bells might be on the horizon for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. After nearly two years of dominating headlines with their fairytale romance, a new report suggests that marriage could be the next chapter for the NFL power couple.

According to the Daily Mail, Swift’s father, Scott, underwent a quintuple bypass surgery, during which the 35-year-old TE was a huge support for the singer. An insider spilled that Kelce’s “selflessness” during this emotional time may have sealed the deal in Swift’s mind.

“This was their first crisis together and Travis was doing everything right. If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now,” the insider added. “They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”

Ed Kelce, Travis' father, is also big on admiration for Swift, calling her:

“One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met.”
Ed even talked about how he's less of a fan-favorite as compared to his wife and Kelce's mother, Donna.

"It borders on the surreal. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that... It's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it. I've been to six Super Bowls. Can you believe that?"

If and when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married, it will be one of the biggest news stories of the year.

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

