On this week's episode of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce made a joke about Travis' relationship. They were speaking about the iconic movie &quot;Pretty Woman,&quot; which stars actress Julia Roberts.The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is entering his 13th NFL season, said that he feels in this day and age they should make a movie from a different perspective. Whereas the woman would be the successful billionaire and not a man, calling his idea &quot;Pretty Man.&quot;&quot;I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script. I think we need to make Pretty Man. And we need to have a CEO billionaire woman who's so... be so high-class that she doesn't know where she's going. She doesn’t know how to drive a car,&quot; Travis Kelce said.It was then that his older brother, Jason Kelce, told him that he is living that life right now, referencing his relationship with Taylor Swift.&quot;Travis, you're basically—you're living Pretty Man right now... you're living—you're owning Julia Roberts straight down,&quot; Jason said.The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a joke about himself being an &quot;NFL stripper.&quot; The two brothers then broke out into laughter.&quot;I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home,&quot; Travis said. &quot;You can't beat it, man. That’s why me and Julia Roberts—when I met Julia—it felt like we were the same person. Like she spoke to me in this movie. I'm just a NFL stripper, that's it.&quot;Travis Kelce also mentioned the time he met actress Julia Roberts last summer while she attended Taylor Swift's &quot;The Eras&quot; tour.Andy Reid raved about Travis Kelce's growth during NFL careerKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid raved about tight end Travis Kelce during his media availability on Tuesday. After arriving at training camp this week, Reid said that he doesn't know when his tight end will decide to retire, but he's hopeful it's not soon.He also went on to say that he has watched the 35-year-old grow not only as one of the best at his position but also as a man.&quot;He's phenomenal. I mean, he's been great for this organization. Anytime you're with a guy for 13 years, you end up being close to that player. And so I've watched him grow as a player, as a man,&quot; Andy Reid told reporters.Travis Kelce has slimmed down this summer while enjoying time training and downtime with girlfriend Taylor Swift. After a busy year in 2024, the couple enjoyed time away from touring and football.