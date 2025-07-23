  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce makes NSFW Taylor Swift joke while discussing "Pretty Man" series: "I'm just a NFL stripper"

Travis Kelce makes NSFW Taylor Swift joke while discussing "Pretty Man" series: "I'm just a NFL stripper"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:40 GMT
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 11, 2024 - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce made a joke about the movie "Pretty Woman" and a new take on it. - Source: Getty

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce made a joke about Travis' relationship. They were speaking about the iconic movie "Pretty Woman," which stars actress Julia Roberts.

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is entering his 13th NFL season, said that he feels in this day and age they should make a movie from a different perspective. Whereas the woman would be the successful billionaire and not a man, calling his idea "Pretty Man."

"I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script. I think we need to make Pretty Man. And we need to have a CEO billionaire woman who's so... be so high-class that she doesn't know where she's going. She doesn’t know how to drive a car," Travis Kelce said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was then that his older brother, Jason Kelce, told him that he is living that life right now, referencing his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Travis, you're basically—you're living Pretty Man right now... you're living—you're owning Julia Roberts straight down," Jason said.
Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a joke about himself being an "NFL stripper." The two brothers then broke out into laughter.

"I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home," Travis said. "You can't beat it, man. That’s why me and Julia Roberts—when I met Julia—it felt like we were the same person. Like she spoke to me in this movie. I'm just a NFL stripper, that's it."
Ad

Travis Kelce also mentioned the time he met actress Julia Roberts last summer while she attended Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour.

Andy Reid raved about Travis Kelce's growth during NFL career

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid raved about tight end Travis Kelce during his media availability on Tuesday. After arriving at training camp this week, Reid said that he doesn't know when his tight end will decide to retire, but he's hopeful it's not soon.

Ad

He also went on to say that he has watched the 35-year-old grow not only as one of the best at his position but also as a man.

"He's phenomenal. I mean, he's been great for this organization. Anytime you're with a guy for 13 years, you end up being close to that player. And so I've watched him grow as a player, as a man," Andy Reid told reporters.
Ad

Travis Kelce has slimmed down this summer while enjoying time training and downtime with girlfriend Taylor Swift. After a busy year in 2024, the couple enjoyed time away from touring and football.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications