"I'm a big Chiefs fan" - Caitlin Clark reveals private convo with Taylor Swift during Travis Kelce's football game

Caitlin Clark has some time after the All-Star break before she returns to the court as she recovers from her groin injury. The Indiana Fever star used the free time to do some interviews, and who better to host her than WNBA legend Sue Bird and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe?The WNBA star appeared on an interview for the show &quot;A Touch More with Sue Bird &amp; Megan Rapinoe.&quot; In an X video shared on Monday, Clark humorously was asked to reveal what she was telling Taylor Swift in a viral picture during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans.Caitlin Clark said she was explaining one of the plays to Swift, who was watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play during the playoffs.&quot;Honestly, I love football and I know a lot about it, so I was explaining to her why they threw a flag,&quot; Clark said.&quot;But in the best way… I was just breaking things down for her — it was really fun. I'm a big Chiefs fan. Getting to spend time with Taylor was amazing, and Travis [Kelce] played really well that game. The Chiefs won, it was the playoffs, and it was cold. That was fun.Clark and Swift, arguably the biggest names in music today, formed a close friendship last year. When the Fever star attended the singer's &quot;All Too Well&quot; concert in Indianapolis last November, Swift invited her to a Chiefs game. Photos of Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark sharing a suite circulated on social media as they watched the playoff game against the Houston Texans.Christine Brennan compares Caitlin Clark to Taylor SwiftCaitlin Clark has undoubtedly achieved unprecedented fame on the global level. She now commands the most extensive fan base in the league and has been highly impactful in drawing fans to the WNBA.But Clark has enjoyed fame since her college days. She managed to attract some high-profile names to Iowa Hawkeyes games while she was playing. Christine Brennan, author of &quot;On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports,&quot; compared Clark's fame to that of Taylor Swift.&quot;I've covered women's sports and sports for a long time, and I never thought I'd see this in my lifetime,&quot; Brennan told ABC News. &quot;People standing in line in January like it's a [Bruce] Springsteen concert or a Taylor Swift concert to watch a woman play basketball. This is a whole different level in women's team sports.&quot;Brennan also added that the reason Clark rose to fame was because the Fever star was an &quot;entertainer,&quot; shooting 3s from the logo.