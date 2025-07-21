  • home icon
"I'm a big Chiefs fan" - Caitlin Clark reveals private convo with Taylor Swift during Travis Kelce's football game

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 21, 2025 22:45 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark has some time after the All-Star break before she returns to the court as she recovers from her groin injury. The Indiana Fever star used the free time to do some interviews, and who better to host her than WNBA legend Sue Bird and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe?

The WNBA star appeared on an interview for the show "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe." In an X video shared on Monday, Clark humorously was asked to reveal what she was telling Taylor Swift in a viral picture during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans.

Caitlin Clark said she was explaining one of the plays to Swift, who was watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play during the playoffs.

"Honestly, I love football and I know a lot about it, so I was explaining to her why they threw a flag," Clark said.
"But in the best way… I was just breaking things down for her — it was really fun. I'm a big Chiefs fan. Getting to spend time with Taylor was amazing, and Travis [Kelce] played really well that game. The Chiefs won, it was the playoffs, and it was cold. That was fun.
Clark and Swift, arguably the biggest names in music today, formed a close friendship last year. When the Fever star attended the singer's "All Too Well" concert in Indianapolis last November, Swift invited her to a Chiefs game.

Photos of Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark sharing a suite circulated on social media as they watched the playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Christine Brennan compares Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark has undoubtedly achieved unprecedented fame on the global level. She now commands the most extensive fan base in the league and has been highly impactful in drawing fans to the WNBA.

But Clark has enjoyed fame since her college days. She managed to attract some high-profile names to Iowa Hawkeyes games while she was playing. Christine Brennan, author of "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports," compared Clark's fame to that of Taylor Swift.

"I've covered women's sports and sports for a long time, and I never thought I'd see this in my lifetime," Brennan told ABC News. "People standing in line in January like it's a [Bruce] Springsteen concert or a Taylor Swift concert to watch a woman play basketball. This is a whole different level in women's team sports."
Brennan also added that the reason Clark rose to fame was because the Fever star was an "entertainer," shooting 3s from the logo.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
