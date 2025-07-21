"Wouldn’t last a f*ing practice": Chantel Tremitiere makes explosive Caitlin Clark & Co. take, denies players purposely hitting Fever star

Caitlin Clark has found herself at the center of several on-court altercations since entering the WNBA last season. While many argue that the players targeting Clark are simply acting out of jealousy, former WNBA player Chantel “Auntie” Tremitiere strongly disagrees.During her appearance on Pacman Jones’ Politely Raw podcast, Tremitiere didn’t hold back, sharing a candid take on the situation and drawing a sharp contrast regarding the physicality between eras.“I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying but a lot of players right now wouldn’t last a practice with us back in the day,” Tremitiere said. “Wouldn’t last a f**king practice. My thing is, basketball is physical. Like, you can’t hit people with your elbows and then when you get elbowed back, get to start crying.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen asked by Jones and Evan Rosenblum whether she thought Clark was being targeted, Tremitiere shot down the idea that players were deliberately attacking the Indiana Fever superstar.“Are players hitting her intentionally? Absolutely not,” Tremitiere added. “In all my basketball, I’ve never heard anyone sitting down and ‘okay, i’m about to play defense, i’m about to poke somebody in the eye’. It didn’t happen. It wasn’t on purpose. I think she understands that, everyone’s gonna get hit.”Regardless of Tremitiere’s perspective, Clark is often in the headlines for being attacked by her peers. Throughout just the first half of the 2025 season, Clark has repeatedly found herself on the receiving end of multiple hostile plays, including being pushed by Angel Reese, poked in the eye by Jacy Sheldon and shoved by Marina Mabrey.Chantel “Auntie” Tremitiere lauds Caitlin Clark for her WNBA stintNo player in WNBA history has drawn as much media attention as Caitlin Clark. Despite the pressure of being the face of women’s basketball, Clark has continued to thrive on the court.Chantel “Auntie” Tremitiere acknowledged the weight that comes with carrying the league’s growing popularity, while also lauding Clark's success.&quot;I think Caitlin is an amazing player. And, you know, I'm glad she plays for the Indiana Fever,&quot; she said. &quot;I don't know that there are many people who wouldn't want to be her teammates on the floor. I respect what she's doing. I respect any player that has that much media attention on them. I respect any player that doesn't fold and she hasn't folded.”Clark debuted in the WNBA in 2024 as the most anticipated rookie in league history. She had an outstanding debut season, guiding the Indiana Fever to the playoffs while averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.Clark was named team captain for the 2025 All-Star Game after receiving the most fan votes of any player. She’s averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season. Despite her persistent injuries, the Fever are regarded as a championship contender whenever she’s on the floor.