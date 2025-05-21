Caitlin Clark gets candid on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attending Fever games - "They're on a nice "'in-vacation mode'" 

Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular athletes in the world right now and every one of her games with the Indiana Fever has become must-watch TV. From WNBA legends to pro golfer Bubba Watson to Dave Portnoy, the former Iowa Hawkeyes has fans all around the world. However, Clark has formed a friendship with one person who might be more famous than she is; Taylor Swift.

Both Caitlin Clark and Swift are fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, albeit for different reasons. Swift is dating Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce while Clark is just a fan of the team. They were spotted sitting in the same suite for one of the Chiefs' playoff games and have a connection with one another formed because of the constant attention that both receive from their fanbases.

Kelce and Swift are in their offseason right now, enjoying some time away from their work after Swift completed her Eras Tour in 2024 and Kelce made it to another Super Bowl in February. The two enjoy making appearances at sporting events together, attending baseball and basketball games, much to the enjoyment of fans in attendance.

When Caitlin Clark was asked by USA Today's Meghan L. Hall whether or not she thought Kelce and Swift would attend an Indiana Fever game, she said she wasn't sure. Regardless of what they are doing, Clark wished them a relaxing offseason.

Oh, gosh. I don't know," Clark said. "I mean, I hope so. They're on a nice "in-vacation mode" right now. So, I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight. But, I'm sure they'll be cheering for the Fever either way."

Even if Kelce and Swift don't go to any Fever games this season, Clark still has plenty of celebrity fans to impress. Her talent has caught the eye of influential people all over the country who have bought into her team and the excitement surrounding them.

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy backed Caitlin Clark against the Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark has enjoyed support from plenty of fans throughout her time in the WNBA, but her incident with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese on Saturday received a ton of attention from fans, who took to social media to argue for each player. Bartstool Sports president Dave Portnoy backed Clark, saying that her hard foul didn't deserve a flagrant foul.

Clark's fans have been loud in their support of the young superstar, defending her against fans who dislike her and her team. The Fever are focused on improving on last year's success, but the team finds themselves in the headlines almost every night.

While the constant arguing centered around the team can be distracting, the star power that Caitlin Clark and the Fever have attracted to the WNBA is a great thing for the league. Whether or not Kelce and Swift make an appearance or not, Indiana's home games will be full of star power from celebrity fans looking for a glimpse of what Clark will do next in the WNBA.

