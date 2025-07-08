"She has trouble talking about Caitlin Clark" - Christine Brennan drops bombshell remark on Cathy Engelbert over treatment of Fever phenom

Veteran sports columnist Christine Brennan has publicly called out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for her failure to properly promote Caitlin Clark in her first two seasons. Clark is by far the most popular player in women's basketball, but the league has continued to drop the ball in taking advantage of it.

Speaking to WHO13 News in Iowa as part of her book on the Indiana Fever superstar, Brennan wasn't afraid to throw some criticism towards the WNBA. She remained baffled by the league's business acumen for not capitalizing on Clark's popularity.

"The way she has trouble talking about Caitlin Clark, or if she's asked about Caitlin, she'll say Caitlin and Angel," Brennan said. "Well, she wasn't asked about Angel, you know? She was asked about Caitlin. This incredible inability to deal with the facts and state the obvious, it is astounding to me."

The USA Today journalist added:

"It does make you wonder, me as a human being, what's going on, and why is it still so bad and so opposite of what any capitalist company (do)? It's Capitalism 101. You've got someone here. Run with it."

Christine Brennan was also critical of how the WNBA's officiating continues to fail to protect Caitlin Clark. Brennan pointed to the headline-making game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun a few weeks ago. She did say that she likes Cathy Engelbert, but the league office has to do better in promoting their most popular entity to further grow the fan base.

Caitlin Clark called out Cathy Engelbert following Fever's WNBA Commissioner's Cup win

Caitlin Clark called out Cathy Engelbert. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever didn't have Caitlin Clark in their WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on July 1 due to a groin injury. The Fever played inspired basketball to dominate the Lynx, earn a 74-59 win and their first Commissioner's Cup trophy.

The triumph also meant that the Fever players received around $41,700 and $45,454, which is more than what they would have gotten if they won the WNBA championship.

Clark called out Cathy Engelbert on Sydney Colson's Instagram Live after the win because of the discrepancy in pay for the biggest prize in women's basketball.

"Listen, you get more for this than you do if you're a champion," Clark said. "Makes no sense. Someone tell Cathy to help us out."

With the CBA negotiations expected in Indianapolis during All-Star Weekend, Engelbert has a lot to think about.

